Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the latest Lego-themed Star Wars game developed by Traveller’s Tales and published by Warner Bros. (WB) Interactive Entertainment, was officially released on April 5. The game features all nine Skywalker Saga films from the popular sci-fi franchise, giving a whole nostalgic feeling beginning with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope released in 1977.

In the game, players can kick off their adventure at the start of any trilogy. This means they can start playing with either Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, or Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Each of the nine episodes has five story missions, all of which are based on the movies, simplified to a total of 45 levels.

Aside from the missions available, there are more than 300 playable characters, more than 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore in the game. As for the characters, some of the most notable faces players can use include Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Obi-Wan Kenobi from the first two trilogies, as well as Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron from the last one.

The game currently has an overall Metacritic rating of 83 based on 46 critic reviews, while it has a user score of nine based on 62 ratings from players who played it on the platforms where the game is available. But can you get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PC?

Yes, you can. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be played on PC, specifically for Microsoft Windows. You can get the PC version through Steam and Epic Games Store. Both the base game version and deluxe edition are available, although the latter will cost more.

Other platforms where the game is available include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. WB also announced there will be a bunch of DLCs coming to the game. But to give a glimpse of what’s in store for those who will get the game, the packs will include content based on other Star Wars spin-offs, such as The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and many more.

The DLC packs can be purchased by either getting the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Season Pass or by buying each pack separately. Good luck and may the force be with you.