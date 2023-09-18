Elder Scrolls 6 isn’t coming to PS5—and it’s still years away for Xbox and PC

Fans are going to have to wait a few years at the very least to get their hands on The Elder Scrolls VI, and players looking to get it on the PlayStation 5 won’t have the chance to play the game at all, according to recent court documents.

Microsoft has an expected release date for The Elder Scrolls VI of 2026 or later, according to court documents from the case between the FTC and Microsoft, as first reported by The Verge. This is indicated by a table that showcases Microsoft’s “approach following acquisitions since 2018,” detailing recent releases like Deathloop, Starfield, and Redfall.

But like the most recent releases in Starfield and Redfall, the next installment in the Elder Scrolls series will reportedly only be available for PlayStation or PC. While those two exclusive titles were releases for new IP, though, The Elder Scrolls VI will be the first game that’s a part of an existing franchise to be excluded from PlayStation since Microsoft acquired ZeniMax and Bethesda in 2021.

The chart cites a quote from Xbox head Phil Spencer from a 2021 GQ interview when asked about exclusivity: “But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises.”

Related Todd Howard suggests he regrets announcing Elder Scrolls 6 so early

The documents cited are from the FTC vs. Microsoft case that Microsoft won earlier this year, which paves the way for the tech giant to complete its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. That deal is expected to be fully completed and agreed to sometime in October of this year. While there’s certainly a possibility that Microsoft and Sony make a deal to bring The Elder Scrolls VI to PlayStation, as they did with Call of Duty, it appears that Microsoft is set on making the next major Bethesda release exclusive to Xbox and PC.

About the author