Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero tier list: Best Heroes in BTD6, ranked

Players everywhere are debating about the best Towers in the addictive Bloons Tower Defense 6, but knowing how Heroes stack up against each other is just as important if you’re keen to succeed. If you’re curious which Heroes land above the rest, especially with all the new updates, our tier list of the best Heroes in BTD6 has the answers.

Tier list for all Heroes in Bloons Tower Defense 6

Tier Hero S Adora, Geraldo, Benjamin, Obyn Greenfoot A Sauda, Psi, B Corvus, Gwendolin, Pat Fusty C Striker Jones, Admiral Brickell, Captain Churchill, Etienne D Quincy, Azili

S Tier

Adora

You’ll be left in awe. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Adora doesn’t mess around with her default attack—it’s a showstopper. Her abilities, The Long Arm of the Light and Ball of Light, unleash massive damage, either by amping up Adora or hitting a wide area.

But what sets her apart is her middle ability—Blood Sacrifice. Sacrifice a chosen tower to Adora, and she gets a temporary buff plus a massive amount of permanent XP. This directly offsets her slow leveling tendency, one of her only flaws. Pair her up with Ninja and Alchemist, and you’ve got a broken combo, making Adora one of, if not the strongest, free-to-play Heroes in the game.

Geraldo

The Hero that has it all. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Geraldo is a bit of a maverick among Heroes—instead of leveling up with new abilities, he kicks things off with a handy shop. As he levels up, he expands his inventory with all sorts of cool stuff, and the best part? It’s budget-friendly. Geraldo always has something awesome to offer, no matter the situation.

Armed with fantastic built-in lightning AoE attacks, Geraldo can upgrade various support items, adapting to different playstyles depending on what’s going down. Play your cards right, and Geraldo is a top-tier Hero. Plus, his unique style of play adds an extra layer of fun to the mix.

Benjamin

Do you think Benjamin’s a gamer too? Image via Ninja Kiwi

Benjamin doesn’t rely on brute force like other Heroes, but he’s got his own bag of tricks. At level four, he gets the Skimming ability, scoring you one monkey dollar for each Bloon that makes an entrance. It’s essentially doubled cash in the early-game, and who doesn’t want more money.

His skills include Biohack, a boost for nearby monkeys, and Syphon Funding, a move that weakens incoming Bloons and doubles the cash you earn for popping them. And here’s the kicker—he cranks up the interest rate for Monkey Banks, so if you’re into big-money strats, Benjamin’s your go-to guy.

Obyn Greenfoot

Broken, but still beautiful. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Even with his nerfs, Obyn remains a top-tier Hero in the game—his synergy with druids is just too powerful. At level two, he grants all nearby druids +1 pierce, and it only becomes more potent as he levels up. While his activated abilities might not be the most impressive, it’s the incredible druid combo that solidifies his position at the top.

A tier

Sauda

She possesses one fatal flaw. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Sauda could’ve totally been the Bloons Tower Defense 6 Hero MVP if her range wasn’t horrible. But hey, no worries—slap on some Villages and Alchemy buffs, and you’re good to go.

On the bright side, Sauda brings the heat with killer attack speed, camo detection, and hefty pierce damage—all at a pocket-friendly price. Plus, she’s got your back for some serious Hero duties while you take care of Banana Farming for hours of BTD6 action, especially if you plop her down smartly next to a U-turn.

Psi

A Hero with a high skill cap. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Psi is your Bloons Tower Defense 6 powerhouse, covering all your bases from crowd control to obliterating incoming Bloons. This Hero shines brightest in Advanced and Expert maps, effortlessly handling those pesky Camo balloons and boasting infinite range.

When you max out Psi’s Psionic Scream ability, you’re practically unstoppable, putting her among the Heroes that give you the most bang for your buck. On the flipside, Psi needs to constantly be upgraded to remain useful throughout the duration of the game.

B tier

Corvus

Perhaps the best-looking Hero? Image via Ninja Kiwi

While Corvus is a highly rewarding Hero to play, he requires a ton of micromanagement to make a substantial impact. That said, if you can successfully concentrate on him, keeping him as a frontliner that doesn’t need money to excel while you blast out his innumerable abilities, he can hang out with the top Heroes as a force to be reckoned with.

Gwendolin

Not the rockstar she once was. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Gwendolin might not be dominating the leaderboards like she used to, but don’t let that fool you—she’s still got some tricks up her sleeve. Position her up front, and she’ll dish out damage over time to the bloon invaders. As the game progresses, her damage ramps up exponentially, making her a force of nature in the late-game. With a few levels under her belt, she’ll even lend support to nearby towers, proving her worth on those seemingly easy maps that turn chaotic in the final waves.

Pat Fusty

Monkey see, monkey smash! Image via Ninja Kiwi

As a Hero himself, he’s a bit underwhelming. But as a support unit, he’s tough to beat and might be the best Hero depending on the player’s needs and preferences. Rallying Roar is one of the most notable abilities in the game and for a good reason. Add the stuns and knockback that make him great at stalling and locking down enemies, and that’s a good enough reason rank solidly in the middle of the pack.

C tier

Striker Jones

He likes big bombs and he cannot lie. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Striker Jones may not be the undisputed champion in either the early or late game, but he’s got a smooth transition between the two. In the beginning, he boasts impressive area damage, and as the game progresses, he becomes a valuable asset for buffing Mortar Towers and Bomb Shooters. Players who favor these towers might develop a soft spot for Jones, but those who rely on different strategies for handling groups might find him less effective as the midgame unfolds.

Admiral Brickell

A very niche use case. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Even after the nerfs, Admiral Brickell isn’t at the bottom of the Hero hierarchy, but she’s not the unstoppable force she used to be. She’s got her moments, especially when you’re dealing with water-based levels. The catch? Well, that’s the thing—she’s a water Hero through and through. So, while she’s a champ during those marine situations, that is also what’s stopping her from snagging a higher spot on the list.

Captain Churchill

All bark, situational bite. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Captain Churchill might be the big spender among Heroes, as well as demanding more experience to level up, but the splurge doesn’t necessarily translate to a top-tier status. Sure, his skills pack a punch, making him a pure DPS Hero, but here’s the downside—he’s a bit picky about maps. For Churchill to shine, you need long, straight lines of enemies. Plus, he’s a bit of a lone wolf, not bothering to sprinkle any buffs on his fellow units. So, despite the hefty price tag, he’s nowhere near to the top spot.

Etienne

His toys have gotten quite a bit weaker. Image via Ninja Kiwi

After the recent nerf, one might make a compelling case for placing Etienne in the lowest tier. Let’s face it; his power surge kicks in post-level 10 with UCAV, but prior to that, he’s not exactly flexing those Hero muscles. He’s not languishing in the D tier solely because UCAV is a game-changer, and his late-game scaling still manages to keep him from the absolute bottom.

D tier

Quincy

It’s funny how quickly he falls off. Image via Ninja Kiwi

A trend with Heroes that seem to be lacking is that they struggle in the early game but get progressively better as you head into the late-game. Quincy, however, is the opposite—he stands out as one of the finest early-game Heroes who gains early camo targeting. For players grappling with the challenge of reaching wave 10, Quincy is a go-to option.

But, he falls into the below-average category rather quickly, and becomes negligible in the late game—there are quite a few heroes who do a lot of what he does, but better.

Ezili

You will need to justify selecting her as your Hero. Image via Ninja Kiwi

Ezili wrecks with Big Airship of Doom once she hits level 20. But getting there is a bit of a struggle, and her dependence on sacrifices makes her not-so-great for those tough maps. Sure, she can curse MOABs, but there are Heroes out there who can smash them instantly and bring more support to the table. Ezili shines in certain situations, but she’s far from being the Hero of the hour compared to others.