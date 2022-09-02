Twitch streamer’s screen becomes unrecognizable after 5 straight hours of Bloons TD 6

Twitch streamer Dimple_Wizard showed how much can truly fit on the Bloons TD 6 map and how far the human psyche can stretch after playing the game one map for five hours at a time.

Bloons TD 6 is an oddly popular game on Twitch. The tower defense game sees a wide array of playable monkey units throwing darts at balloons in an attempt to prevent them from crossing through the map. Popularized by the likes of xQc and similar top streamers, the strategy game has become somewhat of a guilty pleasure on Twitch.

Twitch streamer Atroic notably played the game for almost a week straight during a slightly modified subathon. After spending countless hours in the game, the ambient colors and seemingly endless trail of balloons all but surely caused the streamer to slowly descend into insanity.

Dimple_Wizard is a Bloons TD 6 veteran, making up the overwhelming majority of her past streams. Despite immense experience in the game, even she began to crack as she enter round 278 of the game. As the typical game ends around round 30 to 60, scrapping into the 300s was surely not intended by the game’s development team.

By the stream’s end, Dimple_Wizard’s screen was nearly unreadable with only massive balloons, objects which resembled planes, and the word ‘Crit’ escaping the surface. As it was impossible to tell if the Twitch streamer was winning, she likened her experience to that of Tom Hank’s Castaway.

As all things do, eventually the streamer’s long game ended. Given that the round was still going on by the time the broadcast ended, it is entirely possible that Dimple_Wizard’s computer crashed from sheer sensory overload.