Bloons TD 6 is today’s free game on Epic Games Store

The holiday season is a great opportunity for gamers to renew their game library or treat themselves to something they’ve been wanting to play. The short breaks from usual obligations with work and class also help with that task. But in addition to the sales going on across all the major platforms and stores, Epic Games also decided to give away one free game a day in the second half of December.

From Dec. 15 to 29, a new title appears every 24 hours, going live at 10am CT each day. This new frequency replaces the usual weekly freebies that Epic Games Store users can grab. And the first title chosen for the giveaway is 2018’s Bloons TD 6.

As the title suggests, Bloons TD 6 is the sixth installment in the Bloons series of tower defense games by Ninja Kiwi. It is the first to depart from classic 2D graphics, which had been around since the beginning of the series as flash browser games in 2007, and take on a 2.5D approach.

Originally released for iOS and Android, Bloons TD 6 was later ported to PC and Mac computers and became available in stores like Steam and Epic. With features like online multiplayer, several in-game events, and constant updates, the game remains popular among casual strategy players.

The Epic Games Holiday giveaway is set to run for another two weeks, with a new gift opening each day. Make sure to check the store daily so you don’t miss out on the next surprises.