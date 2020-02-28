Blizzard backs out of attending next month’s GDC

Blizzard Entertainment won’t be attending this year’s Game Developers Conference due to concerns over COVID-19, the company announced today.

Blizzard said that “the health and well-being of our teams is our highest priority.”

“The conference is and has always been an important event for our developers, so we look forward to participating in the future,” Blizzard said.

Blizzard joins Microsoft, Epic Games, Sony, Electronic Arts, Facebook, and Kojima Productions as companies that have announced they won’t be attending the event. Last year’s GDC had over 29,000 people in attendance.

COVID-19 has caused the World Health Organization to raise its alert level to the highest possible. It’s even affected the world’s finances, rocking the U.S. stock market to its lowest point since 2008.

GDC is still set to take place from March 16 to 20. But with so many companies bowing out, there’s a chance that might be canceled altogether.