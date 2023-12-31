Best Xbox One games of 2023

While 2023 was a great year for current-gen games and consoles, many games launched this year that are playable on last-gen consoles. This article provides a curated list of the year’s best Xbox One titles, from compelling narratives to heart-pounding action.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Like a Dragon Gaiden continues Kiryu’s story. Image via Sega

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is one of the many Like a Dragon games released in recent years that impressed both new and returning players. The game puts you back in the shoes of the legendary Yakuza Kiryu Kazuma, and we learn what he’s been up to during and after the events of the last mainline entry.

The Man Who Erased His Name also lets players beat up their opponents with the return of its signature beat-em-up style that’s challenging and highly engaging. The game also features many great minigames, which the series is known for, including Karaoke, racing in the pocket circuit, the secret Castle arena, and more. Whether you’re playing minigames or just enjoying the main and side stories, there’s lots of fun to be had in The Man Who Erased His Name. The best part is that you can enjoy the game on Xbox One with no issues, and if you are a Game Pass subscriber, you can play it free of charge.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars offers great visuals and a great narrative. Image via Sabotage Studios

Sea of Stars is a breakthrough game that was released this year and blew indie lovers away. Its intricate pixel-art visuals, engaging gameplay, and riveting narrative make it stand out from its peers. Players control protagonists and Solstice Warriors in-training Valere and Zale as they fight The Fishmancer’s creatures, explore the world, talk to characters, climb, swim, and more.

In Sea of Stars, you choose from up to six characters to form a party of three. Combat is thrilling and intricate—it’s a turn-based system reminiscent of games like Chrono Trigger. Combine this with its compelling narrative, and retro lovers have lots to look forward to when they play Sea of Stars, which is available on Xbox One. Moreover, you can play for free if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings the series back to its roots. Image via Ubisoft

This year’s latest Assassin’s Creed title, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, marks a significant return to the series’ roots, departing from the open-world RPG elements of its predecessors to focus on its core gameplay principles in a smaller setting. Unlike Assassin’s Creed’s previous grand narratives, Mirage opts for a more intimate story, structure, and setting and should feel familiar to fans of the original Assassin’s Creed. It successfully captures the essence of the series by emphasizing assassinations, narrative depth, and the signature parkour experience that players know and love.

Mirage offers a swift parkour system, masterful assassination mechanics, and combat that, while not as in-depth as previous titles, allows for diverse approaches to dealing with foes. The stealth system also emphasizes player discretion and provides tools for stealthy takedowns, making it a compelling choice for players who prefer a subtle approach. Assassin’s Creed Mirage reinvigorates the series with a blend of nostalgic elements and innovative gameplay. You can play Mirage on any platform, including the Xbox One, and live out your dream of being an assassin in ninth-century Baghdad.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is fun in all the right ways. Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4 is one of the best action RPGs out there, and it was released in June this year. It provides an outstanding cooperative gaming experience with a diverse range of viable builds and satisfying combat. Diablo 4 is all about loot, character customization, and dynamic difficulty scaling, and its compelling narrative, detailed world-building, and interesting characters make it a must-play for fans of RPGs and dark fantasy. There are five playable classes, each with unique abilities and playstyles, offering parties multiple avenues to complement each others’ strengths and devise strategies against their relentless demonic adversaries.

Finally, Diablo 4′s dynamic difficulty system ensures challenges scale appropriately, catering to both seasoned players and newcomers. Overall, Diablo 4 is an excellent title for newcomers and devoted series fans, and the Xbox One is a more than suitable console for any Diablo player.

Lies of P

Lies of P is tough and fun. Image via Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio

Lies of P is definitely this year’s best Soulslike. The title offers epic encounters, engaging gameplay, and an enthralling storyline. Lies of P distinguishes itself from its counterparts with its finely crafted gothic aesthetic, intricate level designs, and interesting narrative. Said narrative is conveyed through NPC interactions and environmental storytelling and takes a unique approach by reimagining the classic Pinocchio tale in a distinctive and engaging manner.

The game’s combat mechanics shine with remarkable boss battles that are challenging and entertaining throughout. It also features an innovative system that lets you swap weapon heads and handles to create your perfect tool of punishment. Lies of P runs well with no problems on Xbox One, so you’ll have no performance hurdles as you face off against the puppet frenzy.

Armored Core 6

Armored Core VI offers tough challanges and fun mecha mayhem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is FromSoftware’s most epic, high-octane game yet. The title reintroduces players to the series in full force with incredibly deep mech customization. With a diverse selection of parts, weapons, and OS Chips, players can tailor their mechs to align with their preferred playstyle, and adapting your build to take down a challenging boss is incredibly satisfying.

The bosses are as fun as they are challenging, and each requires unique strategies to defeat. The visuals are, without a doubt, the best in the series, with impeccable effects and intricately detailed mech models. To top it all off, Armored Core 6 runs almost as well on Xbox One as it does on next-gen consoles, so rest assured that you can enjoy the game without worries.

Blasphemous 2

Blasphemous 2 is an addictively enthralling Metroidvania. Image via The Game Kitchen

Blasphemous 2 is the sequel to developer The Game Kitchen’s critically acclaimed side-scrolling Metroidvania released this year. It surpassed expectations by offering an exceptional experience for series veterans and newcomers alike. Following the events of its predecessor, Blasphemous 2 follows The Penitent One again on a quest to thwart The Miracle’s curse. You’ll delve into a narrative that, while occasionally confusing, is conveyed through wonderfully animated cutscenes and narrations from fully-voiced characters, both of which contribute significantly to its captivating world-building and storytelling.

In terms of gameplay, Blasphemous 2 excels in its genre, with satisfying and rewarding combat. It gives you several weapons to choose from, all of which have distinct advantages and disadvantages, allowing for varied playstyles. The inclusion of customizable combat builds through Relics, Rosary Beads, Prayers, and Sword Hearts also enhances depth.

Like most Soulslikes, the game’s difficulty arises from its challenging enemies, bosses, and level design, fostering a fair learning curve that makes victory incredibly gratifying. Blasphemous 2 is also visually stunning, sporting impressive animations, unique character designs, and a gothic theme that adds to its atmospheric appeal.

Blasphemous 2 is a fantastic Soulslike Metroidvania that deserves all the praise it’s received. Thankfully, as the game is available on most consoles, Xbox One players can enjoy the game in all its glory.