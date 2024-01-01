Best world seeds for Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress is an incredibly complex and extremely customizable game where you create an entire fantasy world and populate it with dwarves who then try to survive in it. When you start a new game, you can create a new world or use seeds to recreate an existing one.
If you are new to Dwarf Fortress, I highly recommend learning how to play before using other players’ world seeds. Even though specific world seeds can give you a friendlier world, the best way to learn the game is to just start a completely random one and see how long you can last. With that said, here are some of the best world seeds I had fun exploring in Dwarf Fortress.
How to enter world seeds in Dwarf Fortress
Unlike other world-generating games, in Dwarf Fortress, you need to have four world seeds: one for the world, one for the history of said world, one for the name, and one for the creatures that will be inhabiting the world. If you only enter the world seed, this seed will also apply to creatures and history, and that can really mess up your game. You can use this in the free and Steam versions, respectively. So, make sure you use all four seeds when making a new world.
Follow these steps to make a world using a world seed code:
- Launch the game.
- Select “Create New World.”
- Instead of adjusting the options in the next menu, click on the “Detailed Mode” on the bottom right of the page.
- From this menu, you need to manually enter a seed code for the world, history, name, and creatures.
- Once you enter them, feel free to adjust the other parameters if you want.
- Click the “Create World” option and wait.
- Depending on your parameters, you may have to wait for several minutes.
- When the world finishes generating, play the newly created world.
Best world seeds in Dwarf Fortress
Here are some of the fun world seeds I’ve used:
Dwarves and Elves vs All by Reminiscable
- Seed: 2YCk6uK6esIsAIgwEQgy
- History: mWqYieeoK4G2gSoGQ2WC
- Name: s0osAwcGm2i44gw6coqG
- Creature: iCyKO8WuUEKyC8oWkIe0
Ad_x4 by CEHA
- Seed: ddoqBeueaOnNfDhdhIlS
- History: wK0IEmesEES6IyY6WOsU
- Name: EM6GmaAQ6gI8ySgu2EMU
- Creature: 28UQyoSgsSUG0AuwOSEG
One Single Island World by FargoFinch
- Seed: vKigmired0aGNYHyaYmv
- History: kb2eBqmkbSnGQrK57RnA
- Name: 92XA5P99OcHVDsPIPyGN
- Creature: Eclb7kPRuyjuSgMBKfJw
The most Bizarre and interesting embark by Phoenixstar23
- Seed: gCaB1vo4V8VGJr4zKhNw
- History: df0mxgccqGnh5G7znSaU
- Name: MdLvK9PF4TgeUlzyhM2B
- Creature: ywMdjesOtq7n9ZkoWpEc
Volcano embark with a perfect wall by Jedimeister99
- Seed: wqpgl4tTkyU96gfFZAWW
- History: tt3NrorYJIz9h8tpUQr2
- Name: a2VwO7NvfuYQ6WXB55xh
- Creature: ICSKbquUG1vZVeyuNSYc