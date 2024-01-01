Best world seeds for Dwarf Fortress

Sometimes, it’s fun to see what other players created.

Dwarf Fortress is an incredibly complex and extremely customizable game where you create an entire fantasy world and populate it with dwarves who then try to survive in it. When you start a new game, you can create a new world or use seeds to recreate an existing one.

If you are new to Dwarf Fortress, I highly recommend learning how to play before using other players’ world seeds. Even though specific world seeds can give you a friendlier world, the best way to learn the game is to just start a completely random one and see how long you can last. With that said, here are some of the best world seeds I had fun exploring in Dwarf Fortress.

How to enter world seeds in Dwarf Fortress

Follow the steps below. Screengrab via Bay 12 Games

Unlike other world-generating games, in Dwarf Fortress, you need to have four world seeds: one for the world, one for the history of said world, one for the name, and one for the creatures that will be inhabiting the world. If you only enter the world seed, this seed will also apply to creatures and history, and that can really mess up your game. You can use this in the free and Steam versions, respectively. So, make sure you use all four seeds when making a new world.

Follow these steps to make a world using a world seed code:

Launch the game.

Select “Create New World.”

Instead of adjusting the options in the next menu, click on the “Detailed Mode” on the bottom right of the page.

From this menu, you need to manually enter a seed code for the world, history, name, and creatures.

Once you enter them, feel free to adjust the other parameters if you want.

Click the “Create World” option and wait. Depending on your parameters, you may have to wait for several minutes.

When the world finishes generating, play the newly created world.

Best world seeds in Dwarf Fortress

Have you tried any of these world seeds yet? Image via Bay 12 Games

Here are some of the fun world seeds I’ve used:

Dwarves and Elves vs All by Reminiscable

Seed: 2YCk6uK6esIsAIgwEQgy

History: mWqYieeoK4G2gSoGQ2WC

Name: s0osAwcGm2i44gw6coqG

Creature: iCyKO8WuUEKyC8oWkIe0

Ad_x4 by CEHA

Seed: ddoqBeueaOnNfDhdhIlS

History: wK0IEmesEES6IyY6WOsU

Name: EM6GmaAQ6gI8ySgu2EMU

Creature: 28UQyoSgsSUG0AuwOSEG

One Single Island World by FargoFinch

Seed: vKigmired0aGNYHyaYmv

History: kb2eBqmkbSnGQrK57RnA

Name: 92XA5P99OcHVDsPIPyGN

Creature: Eclb7kPRuyjuSgMBKfJw

The most Bizarre and interesting embark by Phoenixstar23

Seed: gCaB1vo4V8VGJr4zKhNw

History: df0mxgccqGnh5G7znSaU

Name: MdLvK9PF4TgeUlzyhM2B

Creature: ywMdjesOtq7n9ZkoWpEc

Volcano embark with a perfect wall by Jedimeister99