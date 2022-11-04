Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-developed video games, dating nearly two decades back to 2003, with no sign of stopping. Many of the game’s fans speak highly about it, praising the intricate systems and unforgiving nature. The game is releasing a new version on Steam on Dec. 6, and many players are curious about how it will be different this time around.

Players can rest assured, everything they love about Dwarf Fortress will still be there with a few new additions to make the game a bit more user-friendly. Here’s all you need to know about what’s new in Dwarf Fortress on Steam.

Is there anything new in Dwarf Fortress on Steam?

Dwarf Fortress will remain the same game it’s always been, with the same complicated systems fans have come to love. There will be graphics improvements and a new soundtrack that includes songs sung in Dwarvish. This will improve the feel of the game and make it more friendly for new users to get into.

Speaking of new players, the game will also come with new tutorials that help players through building their first fortress and keep the dwarves inside of it happy. This should help ease the learning curve that many new players are said to struggle with. But this, paired with the new look, should help average players get more familiar with the game.

New and old players will further be able to enjoy this classic fantasy simulator that has come to inspire some of the hottest strategy and simulator games.