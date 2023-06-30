Best steals in the Steam Summer Sale for 2023

The annual Steam Summer Sale is here, bringing plenty of great deals for all sorts of games on the super popular Steam game distribution service. Some of the new deals can be mostly just to help people notice games, with the discounts being marginal, but others are true steals for all interested in the game.

Here are all the best steals in the Steam Summer Sale, across all gaming genres⁠—and maybe of them are way cheaper than normal.

Biggest price steals in the Steam Summer Sale for 2023

To start, let’s look over some of the biggest pure price steals, games that have an absurd percentage off in their sale for a very high quality game. For this section, it’ll apply to games that are, at least, half off or more.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

One of the best examples of this is Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives that moved to PC back in Aug. 2020. No matter where in the world you are, and what currency you use, this unique single-player game is 67 percent off. Since the game is still relatively full price when not on sale, having it at a third of the price it normally is, makes it a great deal.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

While most PC gamers already have played it, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now 70 percent off. If you want to hop into one of the most bang-for-your-buck single player odysseys of your gaming life, The Witcher 3 is exactly that.

The telekinesis ability from Control Ultimate Edition. Image via Remedy

Control Ultimate Edition

With the upcoming Alan Wake 2 making many fans excited, predecessor game Control Ultimate Edition is 75 percent off. Considering the overlap in the Remedy universe with both Control and Alan Wake, the ultimate edition of Control offers a catch-up in gameplay and lore while also giving a unique experience and world to play in.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Last but not least, Disco Elysium The Final Cut has one of the biggest sales on the site, at 75% off. This RPG is widely regarded as one of the best of the past five years, with a supremely high 97 rating on Metacritic.

Other notable deals in the Steam Summer Sale for 2023

Now, for other games that are not nearly as much of a steal, but are top-tier deals anyway.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is 30 percent off, so if you want to get the latest (and arguably greatest) souls-like game on the market, you have a good deal on it too.

Risk of Rain 2

For the grinders out there, Risk of Rain 2 is 50 percent off, but considering the full-price game isn’t too expensive anyway, it isn’t nearly as much of a steal as the titles above. Still an amazing choice if you want that roguelite experience.

The classic-style path creation in Loop Hero. Image via Devolver Digital

Loop Hero

Loop Hero is a more traditional roguelike, at 67 percent off. Hearkening to the style and difficulty of older PC games, this one is challenging but keeps you coming back.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Last but not least, for the simulation game fans out there, you have Euro Truck Simulator 2 at 75 percent off. Out of all the possible truck simulation games out there, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is one of the best, and getting it at a heavily discounted rate is great if you want to try it out or spend hours driving across digital lands.

⁠Just because these are the games we highlighted in this post, doesn’t mean that’s all either. Make sure to look over all the sales yourself to find some of the best games on the best deals over this Summer Sale!

