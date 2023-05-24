Sony confirmed a PS5 handheld, but it isn’t the console fans want

It’s been rumored that PlayStation has been working on a handheld gaming device for some time, but today’s PlayStation May Showcase confirmed this news. For now, it’s called Project Q, and it will be a remote-play device that allows players to play any game already installed on their PS5 using Wi-Fi.

It only got a brief mention during all of the other trailers of games, but it finally confirmed that Sony has been working behind the scenes to create a new handheld. This isn’t what fans wanted though, as it will only work over Wi-Fi on games that you have installed on your PS5. Many were hoping it could allow for more portable PS5 gaming, but players will be tethered to a Wi-Fi connection.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC.



More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

While it will likely be useful for players who want to game from a different area of their house or a hotel with stable Wi-Fi, players who are traveling to an area without internet will be out of luck. It’s a pretty standard handheld otherwise, with an eight-inch screen supported by controllers on either side. Geoff Keighley elaborated on the device on Twitter, giving the full marketing description.

Related: Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer showcases multiple Spider-Men and amazing combat

Players responded to this on Twitter with their expectations, including many saying that they wouldn’t be willing to pay more than $150 to $200, and that more than that would be “pointless.” It’s being compared to the Backbone, which is an iPhone gaming controller that lets players do basically the same thing that the proposed Project Q seems to offer.

About the author