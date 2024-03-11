Best starts in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)

Crusader Kings 3 will have you controlling an empire as its ruler, taking your dynasty through the ages. To begin this journey through history, you will need to find an ideal starting point.

Crusader Kings 3: Where to start

Finding an ideal starting point in Crusader Kings 3 can be confusing because there are multiple historical time periods and the entirety of the old world to choose from. With the new Legends of the Dead DLC out now, if you’re a new or returning player, it would help to know where to start.

The right start locations will vary depending on territory size, start location, starting year, and whether you want to be the ruler or serve as a vassal to the rightful lord/king/emperor.

To make your choice easier, we have listed four ideal locations in 867 AD and 1066 AD. Each location grants a different level of autonomy and provides varying challenges to deal with.

Best 867 AD start locations in Crusader Kings 3

The 867 AD starts will be less technologically advanced than the 1066 AD starts, but there are more viable playstyles to choose from.

1) Abbasid Empire

Straight to the action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for an action-packed start, look no further than the Abbasid Empire. In 867 AD, the empire is at the peak of its power, giving you over 100 different counties to rule over. This means a gigantic army to work with and weaker neighboring nations for you to conquer.

Keep in mind that this start will have you running an empire, making administration a little more difficult than usual. However, the money you make from your vassals should be more than worth it. Just be prepared for assassination and coup attempts, especially from Byzantium and the Crusaders, because you are not going to be well-liked.

2) Ghazza

Rising up the ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If running an empire sounds like too much work, you can start off as a lord instead. In this start, you act as a vassal of the Abbasid Empire, allowing you to play more of a political game to get yourself into places of power. This means investing in a more Intrigue-based playstyle with military tactics.

Military tactics become especially important because your start location will have you go through multiple holy wars, being in the heart of the Holy Land. The true challenge of this start is maintaining your starting position while making sure you back the right ruler and further your dynasty.

3) West Francia

The true age of empires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Going back to an expansionist playstyle, West Francia is a great option for an up-and-coming emperor. Your start gives you a few smaller duchies to conquer right off the bat, with bigger targets to your east that will take a little more careful planning.

While West Francia gives you a relaxing start to your campaign, it will slowly start to get tricky when the matter of succession comes around. Make sure your right heir inherits your kingdom or it will split apart, fracturing your empire even further, especially since succession laws are difficult to navigate in 867 AD.

4) Socotra

Make the most of what you have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Socotra is the way to go if you’re looking for a real challenge in 867 AD. If you aren’t sure where the location is, it’s a small island that lies to the east of Africa, as highlighted above. This makes your start extremely conservative since you don’t have too much land to work with.

However, this aspect makes your start unique, allowing you to play in many different ways. You can focus on developing your county or making strategic alliances to topple the bigger duchies to expand into. This start is one of the few true sandbox starts in 867 AD, allowing you to play any playstyle you like and experiment as you see fit.

These four starts should give you enough variety in terms of starting challenges and expansion plans to make every run feel unique.

Best 1066 AD start locations in Crusader Kings 3

The 1066 AD starts have more technological unlocks, adding extra layers to warfare and administration. Tactics become more important from this start.

1) Hungary

An ideal location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first 1066 AD start is a special one. Your ruler has barely come of age and has to manage a kingdom. This allows you to go through various options, with politics being the central theme. You will have to reign in your vassals and make them take you seriously through any means necessary.

If you want to try a different approach, you can also choose to revive the almost-dead faith Taltoism. This playstyle requires you to be as pious as possible, become illustrious, and generate a lot of renown if you want to be successful at it. Hungary offers a lot of replayability.

2) Duklia

Surrounded by danger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We go back to smaller realms with Duklia. This duchy is nestled between the bigger Croatia and the massive Byzantine Empire, making it seem quite dangerous to start with. However, if you serve as either of their vassals, you will make your starting journey much easier. We recommend Byzantium.

You can, with careful Intrigue planning, pit Byzantium against the other bigger nations while working your plots to seize power. Alternatively, you can choose to ally with Hungary in the north and work to dismantle the bigger nations.

3) England

Restoring its glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reviving a religion can be difficult enough, but the true challenge lies in reviving a kingdom. England has been fractured after centuries of war and your ruler’s family is on its last legs. Will you feud with your sibling over claims or work together to revive your family’s kingdom? The decision is yours.

If you choose to restore your house to its former glory, you will have to contend with new enemies from the north and the south. Maintaining your kingdom’s power while fending off rivals that want to subjugate your ruler will prove to be the biggest, and most entertaining, challenge of this start.

4) Transylvania

The most interesting start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final 1066 AD start will have you control the duchy of Transylvania, a region landlocked by friends and foes. You are also a vassal of Hungary in this one, allowing you to pull some strings and usurp power from the inside. This start is an interesting one where you can unite two important nations.

If you play your cards right, you can unite Poland and Hungary through a political alliance. You also have the option to marry into Croatia, giving you another ally and solidifying your growing nation. Given enough time and additional generations of descendants, you could rival the neighboring Byzantines and start your own empire.

If none of the starting locations are appealing to you, Crusader Kings 3 allows you to create your own customized ruler from scratch, giving you even more options to play around with.