Is Crusader Kings 3 Legends of the Dead worth it?

The recent DLC expansion for Crusader Kings 3—Legends of the Dead—has been receiving generally positive reviews since its release on March 4, so potential players are sure to be wondering if it’s worth getting in on the Crusader Kings series and jumping into Legends of the Dead.

Recommended Videos

We are going to be looking at the Legends of the Dead DLC in a little more detail so you can decide for yourself whether it is worth your time and money.

What’s included in Crusader Kings 3 Legends of the Dead?

Build your legacy, but try to avoid The Black Death while you are at it. Image via Paradox Interactive.

There are various new features included with the Legends of the Dead expansion, creating a richer experience for Crusader Kings 3 players. Some of the new features include the following:

A new legendary play style that includes new actions and decisions.

Legends obtained by commissions.

Chroniclers at court to help spread your legacy

New legacy buildings that can be unlocked as you build your legendary reputation.

Two new legacies: the heroic dynastic legacy and the legitimacy legacy.

A new map table

New kinds of clothing

New holding designs

New unit models

Legendary feasts where bards and poets can create songs and art based on your actions.

Brand-new illnesses can take over the player’s court, including The Black Death, which players will need to prepare for.

Make sure to head over to Paradox Interactive’s official website to read more about the new features included in Legends of the Dead.

Should you buy Crusader Kings 3 Legends of the Dead?

That’s an awful lot of Black Death you got there, Europe. Image via Paradox Interactive.

If you are a big fan of the Crusader Kings series, then there is a lot to enjoy about the Legends of the Dead expansion. The content included is solid and adds a lot to the gameplay, especially the new legacy features that allow players to build their lasting legacies as rulers, keeping and holding land and more after death. For players who are already invested in the Crusader Kings 3 game, I would say that Legends of the Dead is certainly worth it to enrich your gaming experience.

If you haven’t played Crusader Kings 3, get started with the base game to see if it’s your kind of thing. If you find that you’re enjoying it and want more content, then you’ll absolutely want to give Legends of the Dead a try. However, if you aren’t into strategy games or RPGs, this isn’t the game for you.

To sum it up, whether Legends of the Dead is a worthwhile expansion for you to enjoy all comes down to personal preferences in terms of the type of games you enjoy and what kind of additional content you’re looking for.