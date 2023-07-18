Exoprimal offers a number of exosuits for players to choose from and Krieger is a bulky tank that improves vastly when using the best modules.

Krieger comes with a mounted minigun that is able to quickly churn through groups of enemies and a deploying dome shield for protection, which makes this tank one of the best exosuits in Exoprimal.

While Krieger lacks maneuverability, it makes up for it with a large chunk of health and the ability to inflict vast damage upon enemies from range—an area where the other two tanks, Roadblock and Murasame, struggle.

By using the best modules for Krieger in Exoprimal, this powerful tank can be turned into a near-indestructible, dinosaur-killing monstrosity.

Best modules for Krieger build in Exoprimal

A beastly machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rapid Shot

When first playing ad Krieger, the weakest part of the exosuit is the time it takes to start the minigun and reach the maximum fire rate, though this can easily be canceled out by the Rapid Shot module.

With each level increase of Rapid Shot, the time it takes to reach the maximum fire rate is reduced and, after hitting level five on the module, the minigun always fires at its maximum rate of fire.

This allows Krieger to quickly mow down groups of enemies and inflict heavy damage upon single targets, even after preventing the minigun from overheating.

Electro Missile

Krieger’s missile ability adds further firepower to this tank and is great for targeting mobs of enemies or for locking onto a single target and inflicting maximum damage.

The Electro Missile module further improves this ability, increasing the chance for dinosaurs to be paralyzed when hit and temporarily reducing the movement speed of those caught in the explosion range.

I’ve found this to be a great combat initiator by paralyzing or slowing targets, even enemy players, and then directing fire at them with the minigun or opening the door for my teammates to capitalize.

Thruster Dash+

With low maneuverability, there is always a danger of being crowded by enemies while playing as Krieger and, if you cannot deploy your dome shield, it can quickly lead to death.

Equipping the Thruster Dash+ module is advised as it greatly improves Kreiger’s evade ability by adding the bonus of reducing flinching effects and temporarily boosting your defense.

I often follow a Thruster Dash with an Electro Missile, allowing me to turn the tide in battles against mobs of enemies.

Best general modules for Krieger build in Exoprimal

Multiple options to choose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have not unlocked the Krieger exclusive modules above, the following general modules, which can be equipped by any exosuit, are solid alternatives.

Crisis

The Crisis module provides increased movement speed while at low health, which improves Krieger’s maneuverability and allows you to quickly escape from battle to avoid death.

Reload Efficiency

Reload Efficiency improves reload time which, in Krieger’s case, reduces the time it takes to cool down your minigun and prevent it from overheating.

Durability

Krieger has a significant amount of health to start with but can be improved further by the Durability module, which provides a boost to maximum health.

