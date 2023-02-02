Jean is a missable character in Fire Emblem Engage that can be recruited in Paralogue: Budding Talent, which becomes available after reaching Chapter 5, and unlike most characters, he’s merely a child.

He isn’t suited to being a frontline warrior—a role that doesn’t seem fitting for a spritely youth. Instead, he’s a natural-born healer, which makes sense since his father is a doctor.

Jean starts off as a Martial Monk, but there are two advanced classes to choose from: High Priest, which focuses on healing allies with staves, and Martial Master, a continuation of Martial Monk which strikes a balance between hand-to-hand combat and healing.

But which one is better in the Fire Emblem Engage campaign?

Image via Intelligent Systems

What is the best class for Jean in Fire Emblem Engage?

While it may be tempting to build Jean into the Martial Master class, he’s better suited as a High Priest. His base stats hold him back from being the best you’ll recruit, but since others aren’t unlocked until later, having him early on will help make a number of battles easier.

To turn him into one, use the Master Seal once he reaches level ten and swap his weapon for a staff.

Jean is capable of using Healing Light to keep himself and his allies alive, Hold Out+++ to make him more survivable, Silence Ward to mitigate his weakness of being prone to silences, and Staff Mastery 5 to boost his health pool.

With this build, Jean might not be a force to be reckoned with, but he’ll help other units unleash their full potential while keeping them healthy as they do their thing.