Chloe is one of many characters in Fire Emblem Engage that can be recruited. In fact, you’ll have no choice: unlike others, she’ll join the party automatically in Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom. She also happens to be one of the best characters. As a Lance Flier by default, she can deal tons of damage and is particularly strong against Magic users.

But since that’s a base class, some players might want to know what the best advanced Fire Emblem class is for her moving forward. Unlike other characters who have multiple options, Chloe is best suited to one.

What is the best class for Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage?

The best class for Chloe in Fire Emblem Engage is Griffin Knight—the natural follow-up to Lance Flier. It can be unlocked by using a Master Seal once she hits level 10 and ties in perfectly to her stats that grow the fastest, Speed and Dexterity.

Like most Griffin Knights, she’ll be capable of moving around the map with ease and overwhelming enemies with swift attacks, which can make a world of difference in large-scale battles.

As for what skills to use, Break Defenses makes her attack enemies again after breaking them at half the damage, Canter+ lets her move around faster, Divine Pulse increases her accuracy, and Lance Power 5 boosts her damage.

Making Chloe a Griffin Knight with these skills will make her one of the most reliable characters on your team. The fact she joins forces with you so early is a bonus, too.