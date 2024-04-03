Best April Fools jokes in the games industry 2024

Every brand puts out a prank on April Fools’ Day, and 2024 is no different. We’ve gotten quite a few knee-slappers from the gaming industry this time, and you can be sure we’ve rounded up the best ones.

The 10 best April Fools’ jokes in the games industry for 2024

The Pokémon Company snoozes on the competition with competitive Pokémon Sleep

One of the standout comedic moments of the year so far came from The Pokémon Company with its short film announcement on competitive Pokémon—specifically, competitive Pokémon Sleep. The event, commentated by Chris Pillow and Kenny Mattress, features competitive Pokémon Sleepers snoozing in front of a live audience.

The commitment to the absurdity of the concept is remarkable and adds an extra layer of hilarity to the already amusing premise. Who needs Pokémon VGC when we’ve got the Sleep Championships to look forward to?

Guilty Gear lets you play their new character and smell like the game as well

It’s time to welcome a fresh face to the Guilty Gear arena. But who is this shadowy figure lurking under the hood and behind the mask? Meet Malcolm Myers, the latest addition to the epic saga. But let’s be real, judging by the trailer, he doesn’t exactly look like the powerhouse we were hoping for. It’s a good thing he’s just an April Fools’ joke, huh?

On a completely different note—but in the same April Fools’ vein—Arc System Works is releasing its signature perfume. Now you can smell like an epic gamer—Guilty Gear style. Who doesn’t want that?

Indulge in your wildest fantasies as Palworld turns dating sim

#Palworld Dating Sim💕

"Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~"



Will you remain friends or fall in love?

Or dismantle and eat them…🍴



Pals take off their clothes⁉️ An adult version will also be released🔞#AprilFoolsDay

*Update for Palworld is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/SHZF5QatLw — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 31, 2024

Ever gazed upon the charming Pals in Palworld and wondered, “Hey, wouldn’t it be something to get cozy with these critters?” And no, we’re not talking about buddy bonding here.

If that thought crossed your mind, you were in for a wild ride with a “trailer” dropped on the official Palworld X account. It teased a version of the game resembling visual novel-style dating sims but with players flirting with Pals instead of the usual human. Alas, it turned out to be an April Fools’ prank—what a shocker.

It’s time to get floppy: play Cyberpunk 2077 on nearly 100,000 floppy disks

If you miss the good ol’ days when game installation was a true ritual, then you’ll love the limited Floppy Edition of Cyberpunk 2077! 🕹️



Wishlist now at https://t.co/ERqCf8eNj2 and be prepared for a truck delivery of 97,619 🚚⬅️💾 3.5” diskettes!



More: https://t.co/qgHVzHjMF4 pic.twitter.com/BCcE2YTg9K — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 1, 2024

Got a floppy disk drive gathering dust? CD Projekt RED’s got you covered—prepare for nostalgia overload with their upcoming version of Cyberpunk 2077 on 3.5-inch diskettes. With a mere 97,619 floppy disks, you’ll soon have your hands on the game. It’s a throwback to the days of multi-disk installs, a nod to the vintage gaming era that’s sure to delight retro enthusiasts everywhere. Who wouldn’t be excited for the satisfying clunk of each disk as you install the game for eons to come?

Nintendo goes AR mode with the all-new Virtual Boy Pro accessory for the Switch

Nintendo just announced its newest augmented reality headset accessory for the Nintendo Switch and named it after its most colossal failure, the Virtual Boy.

Introducing the Virtual Boy Pro—a VR headset that connects to your Nintendo Switch. With detached Joy-Con controllers, navigate gameplay overlaid onto the real world. Whether at home or on the go, immerse yourself in a range of new titles from classic Nintendo series, now in augmented reality.

It’s an augmented reality accessory, but this product is anything but based in reality. Darn you, April Fools’ Day.

Among Us now lets you choose between looking long, or regularly sus

🤪 NEW APRIL FOOLS' MODE 🤪



of course we did something. enjoy cursed Among Us ALL. WEEK. LOOOOOOONG.



🎉 neck???

☠️ special kill animation

🔪 updated ejection

🔘 choice to toggle the mode on/off

🗓️ only from Apr 1 – 8 pic.twitter.com/HSMlz6DX25 — Along Us (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2024

Innersloth continues its April Fools’ Day tradition with a hilariously cursed twist in Among Us. This update gifts every character an absurdly long neck for a week, resulting in laughter and chaos. Additionally, a new kill animation featuring the elongated neck adds an extra touch of humor and perhaps a lingering sense of unease long after the week. If you don’t want to indulge in the lengthy fun, just toggle regular mode on.

Innersloth is not a stranger to introducing weird forms of the sus astronauts all love. The company previously delighted players with an April Fools’ surprise, bringing equine versions of the beloved spacemen to Among Us. Talk about horsin’ around.

Move over, DLC: Sega introduces Cartridge Loadable Content (CLC)

We’re excited to introduce the next innovation in gaming… Cartridge Loadable Content!



Lock-on technology was just the beginning. Insert a second, third, FOURTH cartridge to load new features like never before. Visit your local Blockbuster on April 1st, 1991 to check it out! pic.twitter.com/B1GIeMaLth — SEGA (@SEGA) April 1, 2024

Sega is shaking up the gaming world with its latest innovation: Cartridge Loadable Content (CLC). Imagine adding various cartridges to your base Sonic the Hedgehog game, unlocking features like a big-headed Sonic or even a glimpse of his iconic feet. While the result will be a giant cartridge that towers over the Genesis system, which only gets bigger with each piece of new content you install, it is but a small price for true gaming innovation.

Oh no, another weird popcorn bucket—Borderlands style

Three words: Thresher. Popcorn. Bucket. HURRY to grab yours before it's too late! https://t.co/Y5xNlGNxoC pic.twitter.com/MO29KAiOUO — Borderlands (@BorderlandsFilm) April 1, 2024

The Borderlands Thresher popcorn bucket is a quirky addition to the realm of popcorn holders, featuring holes reminiscent of worm-like aliens. However, it’s all just a playful tease (what a surprise). Attempting to snag one leads you to a whimsical 404 screen, complete with a dancing Claptrap voiced by Jack Black, all in promotion of the upcoming movie.

World of Warcraft’s unbelievable additions and perfectly balanced character classes

Placeholder – Text Here



DO NOT RELEASE UNTIL VETTED BY DEVShttps://t.co/HNJE7LV731 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 1, 2024

World of Warcraft keeps up its tradition with the “leaked” patch notes for the upcoming update, and 2024’s Patch 10.6.2 is chock-full of seemingly legitimate features. Among the highlights are underwater Dragondiving, PvP-free Plunderstorm, and numerous other additions.

The notes even boldly claim that the game has achieved an “unprecedented state of nearly-perfect balance across all classes,” effectively stopping any further Class Changes from taking place. Good one, Blizzard.

Play as furious, skilled, vengeful ducks in Duckside

Okay, this last one’s a bit of a doozy because while this game announcement might sound like a proper April Fools’ prank, it isn’t—it’s a real game developed by tinyBuild Riga. You can even check it out on Duckside’s official Steam page.

Duckside promises a unique twist on survival gaming, casting players not as humans but as ducks in a world reminiscent of Rust and DayZ. The trailer showcases duck players engaging in familiar survival activities like base-building, combat, and even wielding firearms. While details are still scarce, the game appears to offer a blend of chaos and humor that could make for an entertaining gameplay experience.

