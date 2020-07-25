Best aim trainers for FPS games

Whether you’re into tactical shooters or battle royales, having a good aim will always be crucial if you’re looking to climb up the ranks. While shooter games like VALORANT, Fortnite, CS:GO, and Overwatch have other mechanics that you need to master, you can only get so far without training your aim.

Most games come with a training range as a way to allow players to practice their skills, but they’re only the tip of the iceberg. Training ranges also require you to have a PC with you all the time that can run your game of choice, which may not be a reality for traveling gamers. This is where the aim trainers come in.

Most aim trainers don’t require you to have a gaming PC, and some are also browser-based. These trainers come with routines and courses that focus on improving aiming skills like tracking, accuracy, and reaction speed. You can also find trainers with dedicated mods for specific games, making them even better since they’ll be more similar to your choosing.

While you can find countless aim trainers with a quick Google search, finding the best one could be quite a time-consuming process. We’ve tried out all the popular aim trainers in the market and compiled the best of them into this list.

Aimtastic

Image via Aimtastic

Aimtastic is a free-to-play aim training game that’s available on Steam. It gets updated quite frequently with new courses and drills.

In addition to featuring more than 10 training exercises like tracking, reacting, and reflex training, Aimtastic also allows players to convert their sensitivity, field of view, and other vital settings from their desired games. This makes Aimtastic the perfect candidate for working on your aim if you’re playing multiple games.

Its system requirements of 512MB RAM and at least a 64-bit processor assure that Aimtastic runs on almost any system, making it a great companion to take with you while traveling so you don’t get rusty.

KovaaK 2.0

Image via KovaaK 2.0

KovaaK 2.0 is one of the most well-known aim trainers in the market. Used by pros like EiiGE, a CS:GO player for Team Liquid, KovaaK 2.0 comes pre-loaded with over 4,000 scenarios.

It also includes guided training sessions and performance analysis tools, making it easier for new players to track their process. Its tweaked Unreal Engine 4 version allows KovaaK to replicate the mechanics of first-person-shooters (FPS) titles like VALORANT, CS:GO, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Players can also create custom training playlists, maps, and weapons to mold KovaaK 2.0 to better fit their preferences.

KovaaK 2.0 is a bit more demanding in terms of specs than Aimtastic, requiring at least 4GB of RAM and an Intel I3 or AMD Phenom X3 865. The developer also advises using a dedicated GPU that is more powerful than an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or an ATI Radeon HD 4850.

Though KovaaK 2.0 goes on discount quite frequently, fans can start pushing their limits as soon as possible by purchasing the trainer on Steam for its base price.

Aim Lab

Image via Aim Lab

Most aim trainers on the market feature simple graphics to keep their system requirements down, and it also makes it easier to design levels. If you have a powerful enough PC, however, aim trainers with simple graphics can leave you wanting for more.

Aim Lab is one of the best-looking aim trainers in the market. Despite being in the early stages of development, it offers excellent functions that set it apart from its competition. In addition to all the training courses and routines, Aim Lab comes with performance tracking, analytics, and machine learning tools. These allow Aim Lab to distinguish what kind of a player you are and tailor itself to get you better in no time.

Aim Lab is currently listed as a free-to-play game on Steam, offering two supporter bundles for anyone who’d like to contribute to its developing process.

Aimbeast

Image via Aimbeast

Each aim training tool has one specialty that sets them apart from the competition. While most focus on improving the core mechanics of aiming, Aimbeast sprinkles a little bit of reality into the mix with its human-like artificial intelligence (AI).

Aimbeast also supports Steam Workshop, allowing players to share the maps, scenarios, bots, or weapons they create. Players can also create playlists by combining their favorite maps or modes. Completing each routine will welcome you with a stats board, allowing you to keep track of your process in the long run.

FPS enthusiasts who are looking to become the next sensation can purchase Aimbeast through Steam.

Aim Hero

Image via Aim Hero

Most lightweight aim trainers lack customizability. Aim Hero, however, comes compatible with games like CS:GO, Overwatch, PUBG, and Fortnite. You’ll be prompted with a box asking you to pick the game you’d like to practice for when you load into Aim Hero.

Aim Hero features eight different training modes with more to come in future updates and provides detailed statistics after each round. The most popular training maps, Reflex and Lightning Gun, allow players to train their instinct shots and reactive skills.

Aim Hero is listed on Steam, and it should smoothly run on almost all systems thanks to its low system requirements.

Honorable mention: Online aim trainers

All the aim trainers above require you to install Steam and download them to start the engines. While it’s a seamless process for most gamers, it may not be for anyone with work or school-assigned computers. If you can’t install anything on your computer but would like to keep your skills sharp while you’re away from the game, then online aim trainers will be your best bet.

Trainers like 3D Aim Trainer, Aimtrainer.io, and Aiming.Pro are all great alternatives that take the resources available on a browser to their limits. Each feature some of the most preferred training drills by FPS players and 3D Aim Trainer in particular allows players to choose the game they’d like to train for, which makes it adjust to that game’s mechanics.

While playing the game will always be the best kind of training, aim trainers can significantly speed up your process. They eliminate the need for joining a game and spare you the psychological burden of competitiveness. You will be able to set clear goals that you can achieve in aim trainers and take your improved skills for a spin in the actual game of your choice to feel the improvement.