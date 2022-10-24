Bayonetta’s original voice actor claims she’s not a liar or a golddigger

When you thought it was finally all over, the Bayonetta controversy has popped up once again.

In a series of tweets, Bayonetta’s former voice actor Hellena Taylor denied she was a liar or a golddigger.

To protect her reputation, Taylor clarified the total offer that was made to her to voice Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3 was $10,000. But she claimed this offer was low for a franchise valued at around $450 million.

It has come to my attention that some people are calling me a liar and golddigger. I feel the need to defend myself and my reputation in the industry. See thread #PlatinumGames #Nintendo #Bayonetta #Bayonetta3 #Bayonutters #Boycott #NintendoEurope #NintendoAmerica #NintendoJapan — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

She also responded to Hideki Kamiya—the game’s director—about the low offer. Kamiya attempted to increase the offer but it still wasn’t enough for Taylor to accept the role.

worth. I thought that as a creative, he would understand. He replied saying how much he valued my contribution to the game and how much the fans wanted me to voice the game. I was then offered an extra 5,0000! — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

After the initial offer, Taylor said she heard nothing from Platinum Game for about a year until the company offered her a role again—-but this time it was for a cameo role that she also rejected.

On Oct. 15, Taylor released three videos explaining why she didn’t voice Bayonetta for the third installation of the game. In the videos, she didn’t say anything about the initial offer being $10,000 and instead said the final offer for the full game was $4,000.

That statement contradicts her recent thread, which indicates the $4,000 offer was for the cameo role.

So, I declined to voice the game. I then heard nothing from them for 11 months. They then offered me a flat fee to voice some lines for 4,000 dollars. Any other lies, such as 4,000 for 5 sessions are total fabrications. — Hellena Taylor (@hellenataylor) October 24, 2022

The Bayonetta controversy continues to have its own twists and turns, confusing players even more. Here’s to hoping the controversy will have a firm conclusion before the release of Bayonetta 3 on Oct. 28.