Bayonetta’s original voice actor claims she’s not a liar or a golddigger

When you thought it was finally all over, the Bayonetta controversy has popped up once again.
In a series of tweets, Bayonetta’s former voice actor Hellena Taylor denied she was a liar or a golddigger.
To protect her reputation, Taylor clarified the total offer that was made to her to voice Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3 was $10,000. But she claimed this offer was low for a franchise valued at around $450 million.
She also responded to Hideki Kamiya—the game’s director—about the low offer. Kamiya attempted to increase the offer but it still wasn’t enough for Taylor to accept the role.
After the initial offer, Taylor said she heard nothing from Platinum Game for about a year until the company offered her a role again—-but this time it was for a cameo role that she also rejected.
On Oct. 15, Taylor released three videos explaining why she didn’t voice Bayonetta for the third installation of the game. In the videos, she didn’t say anything about the initial offer being $10,000 and instead said the final offer for the full game was $4,000.
That statement contradicts her recent thread, which indicates the $4,000 offer was for the cameo role.
The Bayonetta controversy continues to have its own twists and turns, confusing players even more. Here’s to hoping the controversy will have a firm conclusion before the release of Bayonetta 3 on Oct. 28.