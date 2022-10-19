Bayonetta’s ex-voice actor allegedly asked for a six-figure paycheque before quitting

The messy Bayonetta saga gets yet another twist.

A Bayonetta 3 dispute has been rumbling under the surface with the voice actor of the first two titles sharing her claims of a severe underpayment on Twitter on Oct. 16.

But, after Hellena Taylor’s claims came to light, what seemed like a simple situation has now seen the layers being peeled back to reveal a messy ordeal.

New elements of the story have now reared their heads, with sources via Bloomberg and Video Games Chronicle (VGC) suggesting Taylor was originally offered $3,000 to $4,000 each session for at least five sessions.

This would have amounted to $15,000, but Taylor allegedly responded by asking for a “six-figure sum as well as residuals on the game.”

According to VGC, Taylor said in private messages with the news outlet their claims were “categorically untrue,” and eventually added it was “an absolute lie and complete joke” that she could’ve earned up to $15,000.

Taylor asserted she had been paid only $4,000 for her voice-acting talents, breaking a non-disclosure agreement, and sharing the previous title had made $450 million, leading to her eventual boycott of the famous video game title.

Taylor’s claims allegedly led to abusive comments being hurled at developers PlatinumGames and the new Bayonetta lead voice actor Jennifer Hayle.