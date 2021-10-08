Battlefield 2042’s Open Beta already has hackers

Battlefield 2042 has entered its open beta testing phase, giving players a chance to test out the game before it hits stores next month. Like the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, though, Battlefield has been struck by an influx of cheaters just hours after going live.

According to reports, a range of cheats have been sold by multiple cheat providers for as little as $2 per day. These include wallhacks, aimbot, and a variety of other unique cheats.

As of now, it appears there are no free-to-use cheats available for use in the open beta, which is a good thing. During Vanguard’s recent beta, there were plenty of cheats that were available to use free of charge, which heavily contributed to them running rampant throughout the beta test.

With cheats being used in Battlefield 2042 during this beta, it highlights problems with the current anti-cheat system not picking up on these hacks. Fortunately, catching this in the beta phase may give the team ample time to adjust their systems before the game goes live on Nov. 19.

Battlefield 2042’s open beta phase will continue to run until Oct. 9. If you’re looking to test out the game before launch, you can download and play during this time on all available consoles and PC.