BattleBit Remastered has released its latest patch today tailored towards optimization and solving various pesky weapon bugs that have been plaguing the smash-hit indie title lately. Thanks to the new update, players can now use guns like the PP2000, MP7, and Rsh12 without any issues, alongside a slew of performance tweaks.

The BattleBit developers dropped the patch on Steam on June 9, targeting “backend optimizations” and client-side performance. After BattleBit’s incredibly successful opening weeks, fans can likely prepare for more updates in the near future as the title continues to grow.

SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse’s FPS shooter sold 1.8 million copies within its first few weeks and shows no signs of stopping.

For those playing (and there are loads) here are the July 9 notes.

BattleBit Remastered Update 1.7.2 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Heavy backend optimizations

Further CPU optimization

Client-side performance optimization

Possible fix for game lagging each 5 seconds

Rally points bugs entire UI if player joins to game while game is ending and there is a rally point deployed in their team fixed.

Weapons

PP2000 attachment scaling fixed

Rsh12 magazine model fixed

MP7’s magazines are back

Maps

Wakistan – CONQ 64v64 order of flag naming fixed.

SandySunset – Frontline intial spawn of USA team pushed back by 50 meters to balance travel timing to targeted objective for both teams

Frugis – Rush 32v32 added (3 steps / 5 objectives per step with 2 random active objective)

Misc

Number of seats used will be displayed on vehicle if there are any users in the vehicle.

Twitch drops limit to 20 skins fixed. (If you have more than 20, it’s still there, our api call was limited to up to 20, it will auto update in game)

In cases of player’s data is not updated from game server to backend, when player attempts to join a new server, user stats will be synced much faster. (before 10-15 seconds, now 2 seconds).

Friends not loading in party tab fixed.

Steam friend list causing lag each 5 fixed.

Privacy Policy Update (Restructured for better readability)

