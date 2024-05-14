Battle royale with 600 million downloads finally lands on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch to follow

It’s been a long time coming, but the highly popular battle royale Stumble Guys is finally set to become available on PlayStation, while Nintendo Switch players will have their launch soon.

First released in September 2020, Stumble Guys became a quick hit on mobile and made the move to Xbox platforms in January this year. Now, it’s time for other platforms to join the fun.

Stumble Guys is available right now for free on PS4 and PS5, and while Nintendo Switch players have to wait a little longer, developer Scopely announced the title will launch on that platform soon.

A whopping 50 million players enjoy Stumble Guys every month, and the title has garnered over 600 million downloads, quickly establishing itself as one of the top free games on Xbox when it landed earlier this year—and it was one of the top 10 most downloaded apps in 2022.

Stumble Guys players can also enjoy cross-progression with the PlayStation launch, ensuring you can play wherever you are, whatever time of day, across console and mobile.

Players will experience a variety of events, tournaments, and imaginative levels alongside in-game partnerships with the likes of Nerf, Barbie, Pac-Man, Tetris, MrBeast, and more.

Scopely promised there’s “plenty more to come” from Stumble Guys, particularly with the Stumble Workshop allowing players to design, build, and play their own course creations.

Soon, split-screen multiplayer and crossplay will be added to the console versions of Stumble Guys, allowing you to play with your friends no matter the device.

