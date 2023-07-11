Baldur’s Gate 3 developer claims hardest difficulty will have you ‘crying’

Players looking to challenge themselves on the hardest difficulty in Baldur’s Gate 3 should pack some tissues as a developer claimed it will leave you “crying”.

Releasing over two decades after its predecessor, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Early Access for almost three years but will finally release to PC on August 3.

Anticipation for Baldur’s Gate 3 is rising, though those looking to test themselves on the hardest difficulty in the game may be reduced to tears.

Speaking at the Panel From Hell release showcase on July 7, Larian Studios’ creative director Swen Vincke had a firm warning for any players tempted to tackle the game on “Tactician” difficulty.

According to Vincke, players will get “obliterated” in the game’s hardest difficult setting and will “start crying”, before then stating that the developers hold no responsibility for any tears that flow.

Rather than serving as a warning to players, however, the comments are more likely to serve as a call to arms for players who will want to test these claims.

Senior combat designed Matt Holland explained how the difficulty levels in Baldur’s Gate 3 ramp up, which doesn’t just include increasing base layers like enemy HP and accuracy, as they also changed enemy placement, environmental factors, and AI to increase the challenge players will face.

PC players will be the first to be able to tackle the “Tactician” difficulty when the game releases on August 3, while Playstation 5 players will have to wait until September 6.

An Xbox Series X/S version is also in development but there is currently no release window for the platform.

