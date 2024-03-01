Category:
General

Balatro devs say game doesn’t ‘allow or encourage gambling’ in response to takedowns 

Gone, but hopefully not for long.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 02:40 pm
Balatro
Image via Playstack Games

Playstack Games provided an update today on why Balatro was temporarily removed from digital stores in some countries on console platforms, and when fans can expect a resolution.

Recommended Videos

The Balatro devs announced the title was temporarily removed from digital stores because of a “mistaken belief” that the game displays “gambling imagery and material that instructs about gambling.” The game is a deck-building roguelike where players use illegal poker hands to earn chips and defeat enemy blinds. The title launched on Feb. 20 for Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, but if you haven’t had a chance to purchase the game yet on console, you’ll have to wait. In the meantime, Playstack Games is doing its best to reassure players the game will be back soon.

Balatro hands being played
Balatro looks easy at first, but gets difficult quickly. Image via Playstack Games

Balatro does not allow or encourage gambling, and we fundamentally believe the ratings decision is unfounded,” the devs said in their statement, and hit back against the hike in age rating that accompanied the game’s removal from digital stores. “Balatro was developed by someone who is staunchly anti-gambling, and painstaking care has been taken to ensure that the game does not feature gambling mechanics of any kind.”

Balatro isn’t the only title to face questions over gambling practices. In December 2023, Valve was directed to refund thousands in CS:GO skins after losing a loot box lawsuit for enabling illegal gambling. Previously, EA faced two lawsuits for promoting gambling through purchasing loot boxes. However, Balatro’s case differs from these previous disputes, as the game doesn’t feature micro-transactions or loot boxes. Accordingly, Playstack is confident the title will be back in digital stores soon.

“Please rest assured the game will be back up on sale, possibly with a temporary 18+ rating while we resolve the issue,” Playstack said. For updates on the review process, players should follow the official Playstack Games X account.

related content
Read Article How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Person surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 1, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked is Diablo meets Dark Souls by Ori devs, coming to Steam next month
No Rest for the Wicked screenshot
Category:
General
General
No Rest for the Wicked is Diablo meets Dark Souls by Ori devs, coming to Steam next month
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Original founder Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for over $10 million
Complexity
Category:
General
General
Original founder Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for over $10 million
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Person surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make a Person in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 1, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked is Diablo meets Dark Souls by Ori devs, coming to Steam next month
No Rest for the Wicked screenshot
Category:
General
General
No Rest for the Wicked is Diablo meets Dark Souls by Ori devs, coming to Steam next month
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Original founder Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for over $10 million
Complexity
Category:
General
General
Original founder Jason Lake re-acquires Complexity for over $10 million
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 1, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.