Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be canon and ‘coexist with the films’

Ubisoft Forward revealed many details on June 12 for its next high-profile title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including its release date and a peek on the story, which will coexist with the films.

That last piece of information was confirmed by James Cameron himself, co-creator of the Avatar franchise, in the showcase’s pre-recorded interview. The game will bring “an original story that coexists with the events of the Avatar films,” he said in the video.

A lengthy trailer revealed the game’s original story, which tells the tale of a Na’vi child who was abducted by the RDA and put to sleep for 15 years, up until the start of the game, when she awakes and begins her journey.

The main protagonist will then reconnect with her lost Na’vi heritage and protect her new home from the threats posed by humans. The adventure will start in the Western Frontier, an original land in the Avatar license, and then progress through Pandora’s wilderness.

The AAA title will release on Dec. 7, and can already be pre-ordered in Ubisoft’s shop. It was initially intended to release in 2022, but its launch was delayed up more than a year to make it “perfect.”

The gameplay trailer showcased many traditional elements of action-adventure games, reminiscent of titles like Far Cry and Horizon Zero Dawn.

The main protagonist combines superpowers with human military experience to add to its exploration and combat skills. You’ll be able to wield bows, but also many kinds of guns and ballistic weapons, from the traditional assault rifle to the rocket launcher.

It looks like combat will also suit several different playstyles, whether you’re more of a stealth enjoyer or an agent of pure chaos. The game will offer skill trees that will improve stealth, exploration, or weapon handling.

You’ll even be able to fight in aerial combat while riding an Ikran, a Pandoran flying mount. The game will also feature customization options to tighten the bond with the creature and riding mounts on the ground, too.

It looks highly focused on exploration, as James Cameron highlighted immersion was a key point of the Avatar video game in the Ubisoft Forward’s interview.

You’ll explore many different biomes and unveil the land’s secrets through the campaign. While exploring, you’ll also be able to harvest various resources to craft weapon upgrades and other items and cook. And you won’t have to do it all alone, either, as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will feature a campaign that can be played in co-op with up to two players.

The game will release on Dec. 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

