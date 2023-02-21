Atomic Heart Trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Atomic Heart takes players on a dystopian adventure through a past version of the Soviet Union that relies on the assistance of robots. As one of the first day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass, many are eager to see what the game will be about.
Fortunately, players can take a look at the achievement list ahead of the game’s release to understand what they’ll need to accomplish.
There are a number of achievements available in Atomic Heart that will take players outside of the linear parts of the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about the trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart.
What are all of the Achievements and Trophies in Atomic Heart?
There are 42 achievements in the game, with many of them requiring players to complete a whole range of different objectives. This list will help players see all the achievements in one place so they know which ones to complete.
Be warned that there are spoilers for different actions and bosses that players will face throughout the game.
- Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey
- Polymerization: Collect 100 Jelly
- Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine
- Pistits and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov
- Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
- Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie
- Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant
- Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex
- Plyusch Rush: Kill the first Plyusch
- Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree
- Medium Rare: Kill Belyash
- Show’s Over: Kill Natasha
- Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop
- Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins
- The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes: Unlock all achievements
- Curtain: Finish a theater performance
- Medical Checkup: Get to a Hospital
- Lord of War: Collect all weapons
- Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov
- Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoC’s secret
- Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
- How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey
- Hands on the Hood: Hit 20 enemies with a car
- Burning Ears: Find all the Chirpers
- Apple Pie: Pick all the apples in the Limbo world
- Scanner: Scan all enemy types
- Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons
- The Necromancer: Talk to every dead NPC
- The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to its maximum level
- Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots with the Makarov pistol
- Chemist: Craft consumables of all types
- Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies.
- More than Profit: Find all Lootyagins
- Triple Penetration: Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
- Clean-up: Complete all the testing grounds
- Explorer: Find a testing ground
- Strike: Kill Hedgie without a single shot by destroying all the statues
- Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
- Beast Friend: Find all the talking dead animals
- Below Zero: Freeze a Vova in mid-air
- Bull’s Eye!: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
- Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode
That’s all you need to know about the achievements and trophies included in Atomic Heart at launch.