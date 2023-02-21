Atomic Heart Trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Atomic Heart takes players on a dystopian adventure through a past version of the Soviet Union that relies on the assistance of robots. As one of the first day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass, many are eager to see what the game will be about.

Fortunately, players can take a look at the achievement list ahead of the game’s release to understand what they’ll need to accomplish.

There are a number of achievements available in Atomic Heart that will take players outside of the linear parts of the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about the trophies and achievements in Atomic Heart.

What are all of the Achievements and Trophies in Atomic Heart?

There are 42 achievements in the game, with many of them requiring players to complete a whole range of different objectives. This list will help players see all the achievements in one place so they know which ones to complete.

Be warned that there are spoilers for different actions and bosses that players will face throughout the game.

Happy Polymerization Day!: Fly out of Chelomey

Fly out of Chelomey Polymerization: Collect 100 Jelly

Collect 100 Jelly Artisan: Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Create a weapon in a crafting machine Pistits and Stamens: Get out of Vavilov

Get out of Vavilov Tickets, Please!: Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station Make It Go Round: Kill Hedgie

Kill Hedgie Assimilation Procedure Interrupted: Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant

Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant Quite an Achievement: Clear the VDNH complex

Clear the VDNH complex Plyusch Rush: Kill the first Plyusch

Kill the first Plyusch Lefthand Mastery: Fully upgrade one skill tree

Fully upgrade one skill tree Medium Rare: Kill Belyash

Kill Belyash Show’s Over: Kill Natasha

Kill Natasha Dew Point: Kill Dewdrop

Kill Dewdrop Murderous Beauty: Kill Twins

Kill Twins The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes: Unlock all achievements

Unlock all achievements Curtain: Finish a theater performance

Finish a theater performance Medical Checkup: Get to a Hospital

Get to a Hospital Lord of War: Collect all weapons

Collect all weapons Freedom Reflex: Explore Pavlov

Explore Pavlov Kommunism 2.0: Find out the AoC’s secret

Find out the AoC’s secret Avatar: Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies How Can I Help You?: Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Use a phone booth at Chelomey Hands on the Hood: Hit 20 enemies with a car

Hit 20 enemies with a car Burning Ears: Find all the Chirpers

Find all the Chirpers Apple Pie: Pick all the apples in the Limbo world

Pick all the apples in the Limbo world Scanner: Scan all enemy types

Scan all enemy types Weapon Master: Create five types of weapons

Create five types of weapons The Necromancer: Talk to every dead NPC

Talk to every dead NPC The Great Inventor: Upgrade a weapon to its maximum level

Upgrade a weapon to its maximum level Hothead: Make 25 aimed headshots with the Makarov pistol

Make 25 aimed headshots with the Makarov pistol Chemist: Craft consumables of all types

Craft consumables of all types Alcoholics Anonymous: Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies.

Get drunk with vodka and kill five enemies. More than Profit: Find all Lootyagins

Find all Lootyagins Triple Penetration: Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Kill three or more enemies with a single Railgun shot Clean-up: Complete all the testing grounds

Complete all the testing grounds Explorer: Find a testing ground

Find a testing ground Strike: Kill Hedgie without a single shot by destroying all the statues

Kill Hedgie without a single shot by destroying all the statues Chop Chop Chop: Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Kill Belyash with a melee weapon Beast Friend: Find all the talking dead animals

Find all the talking dead animals Below Zero: Freeze a Vova in mid-air

Freeze a Vova in mid-air Bull’s Eye!: Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl Atomic Heart: Complete the game in Hardcore mode

That’s all you need to know about the achievements and trophies included in Atomic Heart at launch.