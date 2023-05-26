Assassin’s Creed’s Steam snub is causing a boycott to brew

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. While it’s launching on almost every other platform in October, Steam users are in for another round of disappointment—the title won’t be coming to Valve’s gaming platform.

This announcement from Ubisoft, shared on May 25, hasn’t resonated well with franchise fans, and most agree they’re willing to wait two or three years for it to be available on Steam. And by then, they suggested, it will hopefully be at a more reasonable price too.

Although it’s not confirmed, fans speculate Ubisoft may have a deal with Epic Games to be the PC-only option for Assassin’s Creed players, at least for a specified time frame. If that’s the case, players are questioning why Ubisoft would even agree with something like that, considering how many people use Steam regularly, if not daily.

One of the main issues players have with this sales method is they enjoy having all of their games under one roof. It means they don’t have to continually keep switching back and forth between different storefronts to play.

For many, it’s definitely a ‘Steam or Nothing’ type of situation.

Fans did expect this though, as this isn’t the first time an Assassin’s Creed game has launched on all platforms except Steam. Despite this unideal situation, there’s a sense of hesitant relief among players waiting for it to arrive on Steam.

This is because they can wait and see if the game is worth buying and not waste their money if Mirage is another mediocre Assassin’s Creed release.

But with its fresh look, new features, and other fun additions, Mirage may be shaping up to be better than fans are expecting.

