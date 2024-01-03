Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2 to arrive on Game Pass this month

The first month of 2024 is going to be great for Microsoft’s Game Pass subscribers: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2 are set to debut on the platform this month, January.

Valhalla is the final entry in the ill-fated Assassin’s Creed reboot trilogy that turned the beloved series of action-stealth games into RPGs. Along with Origins and Odyssey, Valhalla is a gorgeous reconstruction of the Viking crusades that ultimately becomes as dull as England’s mud by the 25th hour. For a spell, the reboots are interesting and capture the interest of players like me, but as time goes on, the experience becomes flat-out boring. Valhalla arrives on Game Pass Jan. 9.

Assassin Vikings? Image via Ubisoft

Resident Evil 2, a solid remake of the classic, is set to join as well. Fighting off hordes of flesh-eating zombies in Raccoon City was awesome in 2002, 2019, and it’ll be awesome on Game Pass as well. RE2 comes to the program on January 16th.

You won’t get better bang for your buck than Game Pass. Just this month, you’re getting two solid games in the aforementioned titles, plus underrated shooter Hell Let Loose, We Happy Few, and Super Mega Baseball 4.

Unfortunately, this month, Grand Theft Auto 5 will exit. While GTA 5 is almost inarguably the best game out of any that have been listed, the totality of what you can get from Game Pass still means it’s still worth the scratch you have to cough up for a subscription—even if Baldur’s Gate still isn’t on it.