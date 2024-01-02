Are War Thunder’s servers down? Here’s how to check server status

War Thunder is one of the most exciting and realistic military vehicle combat games on the market, but even this formidable title can succumb to connection issues and server problems.

When you fail to connect to the game’s servers, it is key to identify whether the issues are stemming from your end and your own internet connection, or if it is a true problem on the developer’s end that you must wait for.

If you’re itching to get back onto the battlefield, here are the different ways to check on the server status for War Thunder.

Where to check War Thunder’s server status

Sometimes, the best war machines need some tinkering. Image via Gaijin

Official War Thunder socials

If you’re checking on War Thunder’s servers as you log on, you can head over to the game’s official social media page, where the developers will give frequent updates on any issues they’re aware of and dealing with, such as bugs, exploits, and server issues. There should also be updates on when specific problems are fixed so you aren’t wasting too much time trying to boot up the game while the issues are persisting.

Don’t forget Downdetector

As one of the most reliable sites to check server statuses, Downdetector is a great tool to update yourself on the game’s current issues. The site compiles and detects how many reported outages there are on a specific platform over the past 24 hours. If there is a larger number of reports than normal, then the site will mark the game with “possible problems.”

War Thunder‘s official news site

The developers are also quick to drop information on any outages that the game might suffer in the official news section on the game’s website. They have also shared different events, new vehicles, and other important game aspects that you might want to stay tuned into, especially if you’re trying to keep up with the different changes implemented throughout a patch.