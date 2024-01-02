How to fix War Thunder error code 81110013

Error code 81110013 is a common occurrence in War Thunder, the multiplayer military vehicle combat game. This error in particular is a common connection error where the player’s profile has failed to load.

In most cases, this isn’t a user error problem; it’s a server problem on the War Thunder side. That means the best you can do is try and track the problem and wait for a fix, but there are some other fixes you can attempt if other players are getting in and you’re not.

Check War Thunder server status

Being under attack in-game is a common occurrence in War Thunder, but rarely has the game itself been under attack. Just two days into 2024, the devs said the game’s “authentication servers were targeted by malicious attackers,” leading to a massive spike in login errors and server disconnects.

In situations like this, or during other server outages, you should check on the status of the War Thunder servers. Doing so will let you find out that in cases like the authentication server attack, there will be a small amount of compensation for affected players.

Possible War Thunder connection error fixes

If you’re still having trouble connecting to War Thunder, or if you are still getting error codes like 81110013 when there are no outstanding server issues, then here are some other solutions you can try.

Check for updates

War Thunder on PC uses a separate launcher that is installed straight from the game’s website or via Steam. Using Task Manager to fully exit the game and launcher, or simply restarting your PC should allow the launcher to check and install any necessary updates that are missing. If you play through Steam, then fully exit Steam or restart to check for any updates there.

Check firewall/antivirus settings

War Thunder sometimes will face issues connecting to the server if the settings on either your antivirus or firewall program are not optimized.