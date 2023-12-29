Despite being years old, War Thunder’s thrilling MMO military experience is still a favorite among thousands of players across the world. But if you are trying to get a read on its popularity, you might want to take a look at the number of players enjoying it right now.

Being a free-to-play game has its benefits, but it isn’t the only reason War Thunder has a huge player base. Factors like good marketing from the devs’ side, regular intriguing updates, and the unique style it delivers with thrilling vehicle-based combat combined with the MMO experience contribute toward the hype as well. Since you’re here, chances are you’re looking for War Thunder’s player count at this time, so I’m going to answer that for you.

War Thunder player count: How many people play War Thunder going into 2024?

As of Dec. 28, 2023, War Thunder boasts an average of 63,039 daily players, according to Steam Charts. At time of writing, Steam Charts shows the game’s 24-hour peak to be 104,298 players. Its all-time peak player count was recorded in November 2023, when 114,806 players were playing the game at the same time.

Here’s how War Thunder is doing. Image via Steam Charts

Interestingly, War Thunder was a popular game throughout 2023, recording an average of around 57,504 daily players over the past year.

The numbers are definitely impressive, although it’s worth noting that the statistics might be slightly inflated by bot accounts—a common problem in free-to-play games. Nevertheless, recording such high numbers is still an impressive feat.

To top it off, War Thunder’s Pages of History monthly event also causes a hike in active players, thanks to its riveting themes that honor historical events from the past. Players get to bring iconic vehicles to battle and complete tasks, earning special rewards for the same. For example, January 2024’s Pages of History will honor many important battles ranging from the end of World War II, as well as major battles in the Middle East, featuring eight tasks that players can complete to earn a player icon of William Arthur Shomo, a well-known fighter pilot from that era. Players will also earn trophy rewards for completing each task, allowing them to level up their experience.

War Thunder had a successful 2023, but many fans will be curious to see how well it preserves its popularity going into 2024.