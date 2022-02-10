Are Miis in Nintendo Switch Sports?

The latest Nintendo Direct gave fans their first look at several exciting titles, including Nintendo Switch Sports. Older Nintendo fans likely have fond memories of playing the original Wii sports titles with friends and family, and the upcoming game will provide another opportunity to create memories.

One of the best parts of the original games was creating a custom Mii character to use as your in-game avatar. Players could customize their Miis to their heart’s desire and enjoy using their creations in virtual sports. Nintendo Switch Sports appears to continue the tradition of allowing Miis to be used.

During the Nintendo Direct presentation, players got their first look at Volleyball, which has never appeared in a Nintendo Sports game. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed two custom in-game characters, assuring players that Miis will be available.

Nintendo Switch Sports will feature six different sports at launch, and golf will be added in a later update. Fans can compete against their friends and family or challenge other players online. Every sport will support online matches, meaning you can earn the title of the best player in any of the virtual sports.

Nintendo Switch Sports will be released on April 29. Players can participate in an online playtest from Feb.18 to 20, although an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required. The test will feature bowling, chanbara, and tennis.