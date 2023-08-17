An anime girl is taking over PCs everywhere, and gamers can’t get enough of her

Missing a sentimental pet in your life? A dog or cat who would do anything to get your attention? While there’s no shortage of virtual pet simulators that allow you to care for animals on the internet, a newly released game titled VPet Simulator lets you pet an adorable anime girl—and it has taken the Steam community by storm.

An open-source software created by LB Games, VPet Simulator assigns a clingy anime girl to your PC, dancing around your screen much like a pet who loves distracting you, especially when you work. With an attention seeker like her attached to your screen, you won’t have to worry about feeling lonely—ever.

No matter what you do—work or game—this anime pet will not give up on trying to win your attention. As one VALORANT player mentioned in their review, her enthusiastic mannerism, although cute, can very easily cost you a victory.

A positive VPet Simulator review shows how annoying the anime pet can be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The affected player went on to recommend the simulator anyway, proving how irresistibly adorable the anime pet is. Well, I cannot blame them. She’s exactly like my pet birds, who love jumping around my keyboard when I play games, and they have made me lose crucial rounds multiple times. It’s terribly annoying and fulfilling at the same time, and LB Games might have cracked the code to a perfect virtual pet.

Since its launch on Aug. 14, VPet Simulator has raked in over 2,900 positive reviews and counting, and its overall review on Steam stands at “Overwhelmingly Positive.” From players declaring it to be “better than Overwatch 2” to others vouching for the pet’s ability to cure loneliness, the reviews are entertaining reads themselves. “Never gonna get a girlfriend with this one!!” a popular positive comment reads.

The anime pet supports a host of interactions and animations (over 200), such as feeding, dancing, reacting to your affectionate moves, and whatnot.

It also supports Steam Workshop, allowing modders to create content of their own. You can even download the source code from GitHub to add your own magic to the game. Although its open-source nature can make it unsecure for use on your computer, so make sure to have an anti-virus active at all times.

On the game’s FAQ page, the developer has promised to bring paid and free downloadable content as well. You may soon be able to add a realistic virtual cat to your PC, get skins, and other interesting features.

Interestingly, VPet Simulator was created to promote VUP-Simulator, an upcoming career simulator scheduled for an official launch in April 2024. You can try VUP-Simulator’s early access version today or wishlist it for its final release.

