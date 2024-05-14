Amazon confirms plans to create live-action Tomb Raider series

It seems the partnership between Amazon and Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics won’t just focus on video games. The two companies are expanding their cooperation to work on a new Tomb Raider live-action series set to feature on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

Plans for a live-action Tomb Raider series were confirmed by Amazon Games today, May 14, and will be part of the deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics. It is set to be written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who previously ran the critically acclaimed Fleabag show. Amazon and Crystal Dynamics previously announced their joint efforts to create a new, story-driven single-player Tomb Raider game, though details are still few and far between. It is also unclear if the new live-action series will be canon to the new Tomb Raider title.

Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft has been gaining traction recently with numerous partnerships. Image via WotC

Amazon’s new show will be the second Tomb Raider series we’ve seen recently. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated series set to premiere on Netflix this year. The animated show will be canon to Crystal Dynamics’ most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, which saw Lara traveling to all sorts of fantastical places across the world. Amazon Games’ upcoming Lara Croft game is meant to be a “new chapter” in the series, though what precisely that will entail is unknown.

Tomb Raider has been making tremendous strides to reappear as a mainstream franchise for fans of action-adventures. Crystal Dynamics’ collaborations with Wizards of the Coast, Netflix, and now Amazon have all pushed one of the most iconic characters back into the spotlight. Information is rather scarce regarding the upcoming shows and games, but their announcements have nevertheless reinvigorated the decades-long franchise, even as we wait for more details to come.

