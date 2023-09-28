We finally got a peek at Netflix’s Tomb Raider animated series and it looks incredible

We are finally getting a first look at our favorite Tomb Raider, Lara Croft in a trailer for an animated series adaptation, which is set to release on Netflix in 2024, titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

It’s being directed by Tasha Huo, who was responsible for The Witcher: Blood Origins. Tasha will be working with Legendary, Crystal Dynamics, and Castlevania’s Powerhouse Animation. Hayley Atwell will voice Lara Croft, who is most famous for her role in Marvel’s Agent Carter.

The story is rumored to be set after the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy, which saw massive success across all platforms and collected numerous positive reviews and awards. While there is still no confirmation about the exact timeline and plot, the trailer looks promising.

In the trailer, which was released on Sept. 16, we see Lara Croft jumping down a deep black hole while being held by her favorite equipment—a rope, and a pickaxe. The next scene shows Lara Croft looking at the picture of the crew from S.S. Endurance, which is another argument for speculations that the series takes place after the game trilogy, especially after Crystal Dynamics teased in 2021 that it’s working on unifying the original games and the trilogy.

Fans are already excited about this prospect and after seeing the first trailer are looking forward to seeing how well the animated adaptation looks in comparison with the video games.

We look forward to this series after the huge success that Tomb Raider received. With great expectations comes great responsibility, and we hope the production crew and Netflix will deliver.

