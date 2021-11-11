All the differences between Battlefield 2042 editions

Battlefield 2042 is almost here, and fans everywhere are waiting anxiously for a chance to dive into large-scale battles with their friends. The latest Battlefield title takes players to a not-so-distant future where humanity is plagued by natural disasters, plunging the world into chaos. Players can fight enemies in the middle of tornadoes and dust storms with a wide array of weapons and vehicles to create iconic Battlefield moments.

Every player who purchases Battlefield 2042 will enjoy the same exciting experience, but there are currently three editions available for pre-order. Some players will be content with the base option, while hardcore fans might want to spring for the other options for extra goodies.

There are currently three editions of Battlefield 2042 available for pre-order: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. Here’s a breakdown of what each version includes:

Battlefield 2042 Standard Editon – $59.99

Irish – Battle Hardened Legendary skin

Baku ACB-90 Epic melee

“Mr Chompy” Epic weapon charm

“Landfall” player card background and “Old Guard” tag

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition – $89.99

Irish – Battle Hardened Legendary skin

Baku ACB-90 Epic melee

“Mr Chompy” Epic weapon charm

“Landfall” player card background and “Old Guard” tag

Early access to game launch

Year One pass: four new specialists, four battle passes, three Epic skin bundles

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition– $109.99

Irish – Battle Hardened Legendary skin

Baku ACB-90 Epic melee

“Mr Chompy” Epic weapon charm

“Landfall” player card background and “Old Guard” tag

Early access to game launch

Year One pass: four new specialists, four battle passes, three Epic skin bundles

Midnight Ultimate bundle

Official digital artbook

Exclusive digital soundtrack

The four benefits included in the Standard Edition are only available to players that pre-order Battlefield 2042. The Gold and Ultimate Editions allow players to enjoy the game early on Nov. 12 and include the year one pass. The Ultimate Edition adds a Midnight Ultimate bundle, official digital artbook, and exclusive digital soundtrack, in addition to all other benefits.