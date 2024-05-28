Players running toward a base in Squad.
All Squad console commands and cheats

Demolish your enemies with a keystroke.
Squad has been enjoying a bit of a resurgence lately, thanks to its developer’s commitment to regular updates. But if you’d rather dispense with the tactical gameplay and take advantage of the in-game console, there’s a laundry list of fun and completely broken commands to use.

While some are good for server maintenance, others are just fun for causing the maximum amount of chaos possible. Here’s every single one of those console commands (as of right now, that is).

Every console command in Squad

This would be so much easier with unlimited power.

Console commands in Squad can essentially be broken down into two categories: Admin and Public commands. The former, as you can probably imagine, are powerful enough to be limited to admins of a particular server, so you’ll want to make your own server or get admin permissions in a pre-existing one before using these. To use any of these commands, just open up the console by pressing the tilde key and get to typing.

CommandEffect
AdminKick [name]Kicks a player from the server.
AdminBan [name]Bans a player from the server. Enter 0 for permanent, 1d for one day, and so on.
AdminBroadcastSends a serverwide message to all players.
ChatToAdminSends a serverwide message to all admins.
AdminEndMatchManually ends the current match.
AdminPauseMatchManually pauses the current match.
AdminUnpauseMatchManually unpauses the current match.
AdminChangeLayer [name]Forcibly changes the current map.
AdminSetNextLayer [name]Queues up a map for the next match.
AdminSetMaxNumPlayersSets the maximum player count in the server.
AdminSetServerPasswordConverts the server into a private one. Leave the password field blank to go back to public.
AdminSlomoSlows down gameplay speed on the server so everyone can be Neo.
AdminForceTeamChange [name]Switches a player’s team.
AdminForceAllDeployableAvailabilityAllows players to use deployables anywhere at any time.
AdminNoRespawnTimerRemoves the respawn timer.
AdminNoTeamChangeTimerDisables the team change timer.
AdminDisableVehicleClaimingDisables vehicle claiming.
AdminForceAllRoleAvailabilityIgnores kit restrictions on the server.
AdminNetTestStartInitiates a network test.
AdminNetTestStopStops the aforementioned network test.
AdminListDisconnectedPlayersShows all recently disconnected players.
TraceViewToggleTraces lines from the center of the screen to all nearby objects.
AdminCreateVehicle [name]Instantly spawns a vehicle of choice.
AdminDemoteCommander [name]Demotes a specific player.
AdminDisbandSquadDisbands either of the two teams.
AdminRemovePlayerFromSquad [name]Removes a player from their squad, but does not kick them.
AdminWarn [name]Issues a server warning to a player.
AdminRestartMatchForcibly restarts the current match.
AdminSetPublicQueueLimitSets a hard limit for the connection queue.

Next up are the Public commands, which are generally less powerful but accessible to anyone.

CommandEffect
ChangeTeamsSwitches teams.
ChatToAllSends a message to everyone.
ChatToTeamSends a message to your team.
ChatToSquadSends a message to your squad.
CreateRallyPointCreates a rally point for your squad.
CreateSquad [name]Requests the creation of a squad.
DisableUITurns off the UI.
DisconnectToMenuLeaves the current server.
GiveUpInstantly die.
HighResShotTakes a full resolution screenshot.
JoinSquadWithName [name]Joins a friendly squad.
LeaveSquadLeaves the current squad.
ListCommandsShows all commands.
ListPlayersLists every player on the server.
ListSquadsLists every squad on the server.
RespawnRespawns.
ShowNextMapShows what the next map will be.
SLInviteMember [name]Invites a player to your squad.
stat FPSShows current FPS on screen.
TraceViewToggleFunctions identically to the admin version.

Even if you’re not an administrator, knowledge is half the battle, and that’s exactly what these console commands will provide. Be safe out there, and keep your head on a swivel. If you’re looking for more console commands, check out our other lists for Rimworld and Fallout 4.

