All Squad console commands and cheats

Squad has been enjoying a bit of a resurgence lately, thanks to its developer’s commitment to regular updates. But if you’d rather dispense with the tactical gameplay and take advantage of the in-game console, there’s a laundry list of fun and completely broken commands to use.
While some are good for server maintenance, others are just fun for causing the maximum amount of chaos possible. Here’s every single one of those console commands (as of right now, that is).
Every console command in Squad
Console commands in Squad can essentially be broken down into two categories: Admin and Public commands. The former, as you can probably imagine, are powerful enough to be limited to admins of a particular server, so you’ll want to make your own server or get admin permissions in a pre-existing one before using these. To use any of these commands, just open up the console by pressing the tilde key and get to typing.
|Command
|Effect
|AdminKick [name]
|Kicks a player from the server.
|AdminBan [name]
|Bans a player from the server. Enter 0 for permanent, 1d for one day, and so on.
|AdminBroadcast
|Sends a serverwide message to all players.
|ChatToAdmin
|Sends a serverwide message to all admins.
|AdminEndMatch
|Manually ends the current match.
|AdminPauseMatch
|Manually pauses the current match.
|AdminUnpauseMatch
|Manually unpauses the current match.
|AdminChangeLayer [name]
|Forcibly changes the current map.
|AdminSetNextLayer [name]
|Queues up a map for the next match.
|AdminSetMaxNumPlayers
|Sets the maximum player count in the server.
|AdminSetServerPassword
|Converts the server into a private one. Leave the password field blank to go back to public.
|AdminSlomo
|Slows down gameplay speed on the server so everyone can be Neo.
|AdminForceTeamChange [name]
|Switches a player’s team.
|AdminForceAllDeployableAvailability
|Allows players to use deployables anywhere at any time.
|AdminNoRespawnTimer
|Removes the respawn timer.
|AdminNoTeamChangeTimer
|Disables the team change timer.
|AdminDisableVehicleClaiming
|Disables vehicle claiming.
|AdminForceAllRoleAvailability
|Ignores kit restrictions on the server.
|AdminNetTestStart
|Initiates a network test.
|AdminNetTestStop
|Stops the aforementioned network test.
|AdminListDisconnectedPlayers
|Shows all recently disconnected players.
|TraceViewToggle
|Traces lines from the center of the screen to all nearby objects.
|AdminCreateVehicle [name]
|Instantly spawns a vehicle of choice.
|AdminDemoteCommander [name]
|Demotes a specific player.
|AdminDisbandSquad
|Disbands either of the two teams.
|AdminRemovePlayerFromSquad [name]
|Removes a player from their squad, but does not kick them.
|AdminWarn [name]
|Issues a server warning to a player.
|AdminRestartMatch
|Forcibly restarts the current match.
|AdminSetPublicQueueLimit
|Sets a hard limit for the connection queue.
Next up are the Public commands, which are generally less powerful but accessible to anyone.
|Command
|Effect
|ChangeTeams
|Switches teams.
|ChatToAll
|Sends a message to everyone.
|ChatToTeam
|Sends a message to your team.
|ChatToSquad
|Sends a message to your squad.
|CreateRallyPoint
|Creates a rally point for your squad.
|CreateSquad [name]
|Requests the creation of a squad.
|DisableUI
|Turns off the UI.
|DisconnectToMenu
|Leaves the current server.
|GiveUp
|Instantly die.
|HighResShot
|Takes a full resolution screenshot.
|JoinSquadWithName [name]
|Joins a friendly squad.
|LeaveSquad
|Leaves the current squad.
|ListCommands
|Shows all commands.
|ListPlayers
|Lists every player on the server.
|ListSquads
|Lists every squad on the server.
|Respawn
|Respawns.
|ShowNextMap
|Shows what the next map will be.
|SLInviteMember [name]
|Invites a player to your squad.
|stat FPS
|Shows current FPS on screen.
|TraceViewToggle
|Functions identically to the admin version.
Even if you're not an administrator, knowledge is half the battle, and that's exactly what these console commands will provide. Be safe out there, and keep your head on a swivel.