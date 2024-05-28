All Squad console commands and cheats

Squad has been enjoying a bit of a resurgence lately, thanks to its developer’s commitment to regular updates. But if you’d rather dispense with the tactical gameplay and take advantage of the in-game console, there’s a laundry list of fun and completely broken commands to use.

While some are good for server maintenance, others are just fun for causing the maximum amount of chaos possible. Here’s every single one of those console commands (as of right now, that is).

Every console command in Squad

This would be so much easier with unlimited power. Image via Offworld

Console commands in Squad can essentially be broken down into two categories: Admin and Public commands. The former, as you can probably imagine, are powerful enough to be limited to admins of a particular server, so you’ll want to make your own server or get admin permissions in a pre-existing one before using these. To use any of these commands, just open up the console by pressing the tilde key and get to typing.

Command Effect AdminKick [name] Kicks a player from the server. AdminBan [name] Bans a player from the server. Enter 0 for permanent, 1d for one day, and so on. AdminBroadcast Sends a serverwide message to all players. ChatToAdmin Sends a serverwide message to all admins. AdminEndMatch Manually ends the current match. AdminPauseMatch Manually pauses the current match. AdminUnpauseMatch Manually unpauses the current match. AdminChangeLayer [name] Forcibly changes the current map. AdminSetNextLayer [name] Queues up a map for the next match. AdminSetMaxNumPlayers Sets the maximum player count in the server. AdminSetServerPassword Converts the server into a private one. Leave the password field blank to go back to public. AdminSlomo Slows down gameplay speed on the server so everyone can be Neo. AdminForceTeamChange [name] Switches a player’s team. AdminForceAllDeployableAvailability Allows players to use deployables anywhere at any time. AdminNoRespawnTimer Removes the respawn timer. AdminNoTeamChangeTimer Disables the team change timer. AdminDisableVehicleClaiming Disables vehicle claiming. AdminForceAllRoleAvailability Ignores kit restrictions on the server. AdminNetTestStart Initiates a network test. AdminNetTestStop Stops the aforementioned network test. AdminListDisconnectedPlayers Shows all recently disconnected players. TraceViewToggle Traces lines from the center of the screen to all nearby objects. AdminCreateVehicle [name] Instantly spawns a vehicle of choice. AdminDemoteCommander [name] Demotes a specific player. AdminDisbandSquad Disbands either of the two teams. AdminRemovePlayerFromSquad [name] Removes a player from their squad, but does not kick them. AdminWarn [name] Issues a server warning to a player. AdminRestartMatch Forcibly restarts the current match. AdminSetPublicQueueLimit Sets a hard limit for the connection queue.

Next up are the Public commands, which are generally less powerful but accessible to anyone.

Command Effect ChangeTeams Switches teams. ChatToAll Sends a message to everyone. ChatToTeam Sends a message to your team. ChatToSquad Sends a message to your squad. CreateRallyPoint Creates a rally point for your squad. CreateSquad [name] Requests the creation of a squad. DisableUI Turns off the UI. DisconnectToMenu Leaves the current server. GiveUp Instantly die. HighResShot Takes a full resolution screenshot. JoinSquadWithName [name] Joins a friendly squad. LeaveSquad Leaves the current squad. ListCommands Shows all commands. ListPlayers Lists every player on the server. ListSquads Lists every squad on the server. Respawn Respawns. ShowNextMap Shows what the next map will be. SLInviteMember [name] Invites a player to your squad. stat FPS Shows current FPS on screen. TraceViewToggle Functions identically to the admin version.

Even if you’re not an administrator, knowledge is half the battle, and that’s exactly what these console commands will provide. Be safe out there, and keep your head on a swivel. If you’re looking for more console commands, check out our other lists for Rimworld and Fallout 4.

