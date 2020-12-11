All of the esports award winners from The Game Awards 2020

Esports kicked off the show at The Game Awards in 2020, putting competitive gaming at the forefront.
A total of six esports-themed awards were given out at The Game Awards in 2020, and they were all awarded in the pre-show before the main event even began.
While esports definitely were not the focus of this year’s show, some top talent in the esports industry were recognized with a pretty cool statue. And that’s pretty awesome.
Here’s who won the esports-themed awards at The Game Awards 2020, including Best Esports Athlete announced by ESPN’s own Stephen A. Smith.
Best Esports Game: League of Legends
Best Esports Coach: Zonic
Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Host: Sjokz
Best Esports Team: G2 Esports
Best Esports Athlete: Showmaker