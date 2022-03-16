All new characters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sunbreak has a new storyline, which means there will be new characters.

Capcom recently announced the upcoming DLC for Monster Hunter Rise, Sunbreak. Scheduled for a summer 2022 release, the DLC will make its debut with a $39.99 price tag. The deluxe version, on the other hand, will cost $49.99.

Sunbreak will be introducing a new storyline to the game, which means there will be new characters. Getting used to the new faces shouldn’t take that long, since the storyline will naturally introduce to most of them.

Here are all the new characters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Name Role Admiral Galleus Leads research at the El Dorado outpost Bahari the Researcher Scientist Chichae the Quest Damsel Primary Quest giver at the Kamura Village Minayle the Blacksmith Blacksmith, upgrades weapons and armor Oboro the Merchant Sells and crafts items, traps, and potions Fiorayne Players’ partner in Sunbreak

In addition to new friendly faces, there will also be new foes that players will need to face in Sunbreak. Astalos, Blood Orange Bishaten, Garangolm, Lunagaron, Shogun Ceanataur, and Malzeno will be roaming the land freely, and players’ paths will cross with them throughout their journey.

When the game is released in summer 2022, more details regarding characters and monsters should arise since players will get to explore the world themselves.