When does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak release?

Capcom today unveiled details for the DLC to Monster Hunter Rise, which will be coming in just a few months just in time for the summer.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will include a slew of new content from a fresh story to, obviously, monsters that you can fight, and it’s price will range from $39.99 for the standard edition of the game to $49.99 for the deluxe edition.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release on June 30 on Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is not available for the PlayStation or Xbox families of consoles.

Team up with the Knights of the Royal Order and face the biggest threats yet: Garangolm, Lunagaron and Malzeno!



Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak arrives June 30, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gZrPfP6nih — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 15, 2022

The expansion content comes relatively quickly following the initial release of Monster Hunter Rise, which came out last March for Switch. The game then became available to PC players in January this year. The game itself is the sixth game in a series of Monster Hunter titles that started in 2004. The most recent game in the ARPG series prior to Rise was Monster Hunter: World, which came out in 2018.