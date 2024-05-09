Arena Breakout: Infinite is a tactical extraction shooter. Maps play a major role in defining the experience, introducing diversity to your exploration and strategies. If you’re looking for details on all the maps you can explore in Infinite, we have got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All maps in Arena Breakout: Infinite

At the time of writing, Arena Breakout: Infinite is in its first closed beta phase, so the map list is naturally limited. You can access only two maps currently, but the developer is expected to add more playable locations in future test phases or at the official launch.

For now, let’s look into the Arena Breakout: Infinite maps available so far.

Farm

Ready for some sweaty encounters? Image via Morefun Studios

Located in the Onotos Mountain Pass and a part of Arbor Town, the Farm is the first map you can unlock in the Dark Zone. Serving as the island nation Kamona’s agricultural hub, the map is well-connected with roads and features multiple buildings like farmhouses, trading centers, motels, stables, water bodies, and more, offering tactical diversity.

When you’re done with your missions, don’t forget to give the Boss, Ajax Jones, a visit.

Valley

Snipers, assemble. Image via Morefun Studios

Located by the Floranpino Sea, the Valley is a fairly large map, encouraging ranged combat more than closed quarters. It’s a beautiful location with diverse terrain. There are plenty of spots in the open and in buildings for you and your allies to set up camps and snipe enemies when you’re done looting.

Lastly, make sure to tackle the second Boss, Doss Anthony, waiting for you at the Beach Villa.

We will expand this list when new maps are added to Arena Breakout: Infinite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more