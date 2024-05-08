Arena Breakout squad promotional image
How to download Arena Breakout: Infinite on PC

Adam Newell
Published: May 8, 2024 09:33 am

Arena Breakout: Infinite is an extraction shooter that entered open beta on PC on May 8. It allows players to drop into the zone to try to find untold riches—or die trying.

Up until now, the game has mainly been available on mobile devices but has finally launched on PC through a beta period. Despite being advertised as being on Steam and other PC installers, there doesn’t appear to be anywhere you can download it.

That’s because the game is currently available only through specific locations and methods, but eventually, it’ll be available on Steam and other platforms.

Where to download Arena Breakout: Infinite

A squad of Arena Breakout Infinite players in the rural countryside.
This looks familiar. Image via Morefun Studios.

As of May 8, the only way to play Arena Breakout: Infinite on PC is through the game’s own website.

When you enter the website, a big button appears you can click to download the installer onto your PC system. Once it’s downloaded, you need to register or sign into a Level Infinite account to play the game.

You also need to have been invited to the beta, so if you haven’t been lucky or invited yet, you can also find a beta signup via the game’s main website again in the top right corner. If you are unsuccessful and still want to play the game, remember it’s available on mobile devices for the time being as well.

If you still fail to get into the beta or need to pass the time, then there are a few other extraction shooters for you to try in the meantime, like Gray Zone Warfare. Should you want to scratch that extraction itch.

