All games featured in the Esports World Cup

With millions of dollars at stake, the upcoming Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia might be one of the biggest events in the industry this year across multiple different popular esports and games.

From popular mobile titles to global phenomenons, there are many different games that will be featured at the tournament, allowing teams and players from around the world to compete for a piece of the event’s massive $60 million prize pool.

It is a lucrative opportunity that has also seen its fair share of scrutiny, with controversies swirling around the host country, its laws and practices, and the hefty ethical implications of hosting and participating in such an event. The record-breaking prize pool will definitely bring competitors to its doorstep, even if viewers decide against the event.

Here are all of the games featured at the inaugural Esports World Cup.

Every competitive game at the Esports World Cup

There will be a total of 19 different esports titles that will be featured at the Esports World Cup, with several major games in the mix. There are five battle royale titles, three first-person shooters, four MOBAs, and a handful of sports and fighting games to boot.

The games list at the Esports World Cup is as follows:

It isn’t known how many organizations will be participating in the event just yet, although there are some major teams that have are already confirmed to be playing in various qualifiers, including M80, Complexity Gaming, G2 Esports, and Cloud9. The event will be taking place from Thursday, July 4 to Saturday, Aug. 24.

