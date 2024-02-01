Category:
Business

Saudi presence in esports grows with 6-figure annual payment program for 28 orgs

Hard to imagine any org turning this down.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 11:55 am
Esports World Cup logo in gold lettering.
Image via Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup, a project backed by the Saudi Arabia-owned gaming organization Savvy Gaming Group, has released information today related to a new “EWC Club Program” that looks to stimulate 28 esports organizations with annual six-figure payments.

Recommended Videos

Twenty-two organizations will receive “a direct invitation” to the program and six slots will be made available through an application that is open from today until Feb. 15. The program will consider active organizations “with a history of participation in one or more esports, and success in domestic and international tournaments.”

The EWC Club Program announcement post on X.
The EWC Club Program announcement. Screenshot via @ESWCgg on X

Organizations that accept an invite into the program will be eligible for an annual payment in the six-figure range that’s “directly tied to … performance and ability to drive viewership and fan engagement.” This payment will serve as an “additional revenue stream” for each organization. Additionally, organizations will have potential access to a one-time payment in 2024 if they “want to enter into new esports titles to compete in a cross-game tournament.”

Despite the program’s ties to the Esports World Cup, entry into the program “does not guarantee participation” in the Cup later this year, though it could financially open up an organization to pursue titles that will be present there. The one-time 2024 stimulant payment appears to incentivize teams that want to participate in the Esports World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s influence and presence within esports have done nothing but grow significantly over the past few years. ESL, FACEIT, DreamHack, Esports Engine, Vindex, and others have all been scooped up by Savvy Gaming Group in recent years. Just this past week, Blizzard announced that ESL FACEIT will be spearheading the new Overwatch esports circuit. Riot Games, who once cut ties with a Saudi-backed partnership after public backlash, will reportedly send some of its best League of Legends teams to the Esports World Cup later this year.

No teams have been officially announced as EWC Club Program participants as of yet.

related content
Read Article TSM’s public image takes a hit from shock manager layoff, leaving only 9 people reported employees
An image of TSM's jersey during the 2023 LCS Summer Split.
Category:
Business
Business
TSM’s public image takes a hit from shock manager layoff, leaving only 9 people reported employees
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Former Call of Duty boss takes reins as Blizzard’s new president
Blizzard logo on a blue background.
Category:
Business
Business
Former Call of Duty boss takes reins as Blizzard’s new president
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Gaming layoffs in 2024 are already on course to be even worse than last year
A red Riot Games sign can be seen to the far left of a big developer building.
Category:
Business
Business
Gaming layoffs in 2024 are already on course to be even worse than last year
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone
A player gliding in a Fortnite promotional image.
Category:
Business
Business
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Xbox logo in a colorful circle with Halo spartans above it.
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TSM’s public image takes a hit from shock manager layoff, leaving only 9 people reported employees
An image of TSM's jersey during the 2023 LCS Summer Split.
Category:
Business
Business
TSM’s public image takes a hit from shock manager layoff, leaving only 9 people reported employees
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Former Call of Duty boss takes reins as Blizzard’s new president
Blizzard logo on a blue background.
Category:
Business
Business
Former Call of Duty boss takes reins as Blizzard’s new president
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Gaming layoffs in 2024 are already on course to be even worse than last year
A red Riot Games sign can be seen to the far left of a big developer building.
Category:
Business
Business
Gaming layoffs in 2024 are already on course to be even worse than last year
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone
A player gliding in a Fortnite promotional image.
Category:
Business
Business
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Xbox logo in a colorful circle with Halo spartans above it.
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.