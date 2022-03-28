All class skill trees in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Like the Borderlands games before it and the Dungeons and Dragons RPG it takes inspiration for, your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is burdened with the agony of choice when it comes to the style of play you want.

The latest release from Gearbox features six class options to choose from, each with their own skill tree for you to build and customize. Each tree offers a variety of skills to increase your combat efficiency in the style you choose.

Here are the full skill trees for all six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Brr-Zerker

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Rage of the Ancients: Use an Action Skill to become Enraged, adding bonus Frost Damage to attacks. Enrage duration will not deplete while an Action Skill is active, but ends if you are downed. Activating an Action Skill when already Enraged restores a portion of the Enraged timer.

Action Skills

Dreadwind : Spinning slashing attack that grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a duration.

: Spinning slashing attack that grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a duration. Feral Surge: Leap toward your target and frost damage to all enemies. Cooldown resets if an enemy is killed.

Skills

Tier Skill Name Skill Description 1 Ancestral Frost Increased frost damage. 1 Savagery Increased melee damage and Enraged duration. 1 Unyielding Regenerate missing health over time. Doubled when Enraged. 2 Ice Breaker Increased damage against slowed enemies. More damage dealt the closer the enemy is to being frozen. 2 The Old Ways Increased damage and damage reduction the closer you are to enemies. 2 Instinct Increased reload speed and weapon swap speed. Doubled when Enraged. 3 Cold Snap Movement speed and frost efficiency increased. Doubled when Enraged. 3 Unarmored Defense A portion of your Ward is reserved and cannot be restored, but max health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount. 3 Blood Frenzy Kill Skill: Restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and a percentage of your max health after a kill. 4 Ancient Fury Max health and splash damage increased. 4 Relentless Rage Damage an enemy to extend Save Your Soul (downed status). Kill an enemy to become Enraged. 5 Blast Chill Chance to release a Frost Nova after dealing melee damage, dealing frost damage to nearby enemies. 5 Iron Squall Increased fire rate and melee attack speed. Doubled when Enraged. 6 Blood of the Fallen Kill Skill: Reduce active skill cooldown by a percentage after a kill. If an active skill is active, the effect extends its duration.

Clawbringer

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Wyvern Companion: The Clawbringer is accompanied by a Wyvern Companion that flies around and attacks enemies with its claws and Fire Breath.

Action Skills

Cleansing Flames : Summons a hammer and smashes it into the ground, dealing damage and summoning a Fire Nova.

: Summons a hammer and smashes it into the ground, dealing damage and summoning a Fire Nova. Storm Dragon’s Judgment: Summons a hammer and hurls it, dealing lightning damage to all enemies it touches. Deals lightning melee damage in the area around where it lands. Can be recalled.

Skills

Tier Skill Name Skill Description 1 Oath of Fire Increased fire damage with guns and Wyvern. 1 Radiance Increased Ward capacity. 1 Oath of Thunder Increased lightning damage with melee and Wyvern. 2 Dragon Aura Grants increased elemental damage. 2 Dedication Increased action skill cooldown rate. 2 Rebuke Increased damage reduction. Allies near Clawbringer get a chance to reflect damage back as lightning damage. 3 Blasthamut’s Favor Kill Skill: Get a kill with guns to summon a fire orb that seeks out a new enemy and deals fire damage. Getting a melee kill summons a lightning orb. 4 Fire Bolt Wyvern companion will shoot fire bolts. Increased gun damage. 4 Friend to Flame Increased wyvern companion damage. 4 Storm Breath Wyvern companion will use lightning breath. Increased damage reduction. 5 Awe Gain increased critical hit damage after dealing fire damage. Gain increased critical hit chance after dealing lightning damage. 5 Indomitable Instead of entering Save Your Soul, refill your Ward and deal bonus lightning damage for a short time. This skill has a long cooldown. 6 Storm Smite After activating an Action Skill, call down Elemental Bolts that deals fire ability damage or lightning ability damage to all nearby enemies.

Graveborn

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Demi-Lich Companion: Accompanied by a floating Demi-Lich Companion that targets enemies at range and deals Dark Magic damage. Whenever the Fatemaker casts a spell, the Demi-Lich will cast Hellish Blast, creating a homing projectile of the Spell’s elemental type, dealing damage to nearby enemies on impact.

Active Skills

Dire Sacrifice : Sacrifice some of your health to deal Dark Magic damage and apply Dark Magic status effects to all enemies nearby. Deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of Health.

: Sacrifice some of your health to deal Dark Magic damage and apply Dark Magic status effects to all enemies nearby. Deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of Health. Reaper of Bones: Get fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration, but at the cost of an increasing amount of health per second.

Skills

Tier Skill Name Skill Description 1 Mortal Vessel Max health and Leech Efficiency are increased. 1 Essence Drain Kill Skill: Increased Spell cooldown rate for a duration. 1 Faithful Thralls Deal bonus damage for every Companion. Companion respawn rate is increased. 2 Sanguine Sacrament Regenerate some health over time after casting a Spell. 2 Dark Pact Increased Dark Magic damage. 2 Harvest Kill Skill: Companions deal bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration. This effect stacks. 3 Dread Covenant Redirect a portion of damage taken to the Demi-Lich. Sacrifice the Demi-Lich and immediately restore health when your health hits 1. 3 Stain of the Soul Spells deal bonus Dark Magic damage. 3 Dark Hydra Kill Skill: Chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion, dealing Dark Magic ability damage to nearby enemies for a duration. 4 Ascension Kill Skill: Max health and Spell damage are increased for a long duration. This effect stacks. 4 Punishment When the Demi-Lich casts Hellish Blast, there’s a chance it is cast again immediately after a brief delay. 5 Lord of Edges Increased damage and damage reduction at lower health. 5 Blast Gasp Chance to create an explosion after dealing Spell damage. 6 Morhaim’s Blessing Casting a Spell automatically activates all Kill Skills (Dark Hydra, Harvest, and Essence Drain).

Spellshot

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Spellweaving: Casting a Spell or reloading a weapon grants a stack of Spellweaving, increasing Spell damage. Automatically decay after a few seconds. Casting a Repeating Spell has a chance to award additional Spellweaving stacks with each Repeating Cast.

Active Skills

Ambi-Hextrous : Can equip a spell into the Action Skill slot.

: Can equip a spell into the Action Skill slot. Polymorph: Turn an enemy into a Skeep. Any player that damages the Skeep has a chance to cast a free spell, but it’s guaranteed if the Spellshot deals Gun damage first. Gains stacks of Spellweaving.

Skills

Tier Skill Name Skill Description 1 Spell Sniper Increased Spell critical hit chance. 1 Magic Bullets A portion of all Spell damage bonuses is applied to your guns. 1 Prestidigitation Increased reload speed. 2 Font of Mana Increased Spell cooldown rate and Action Skill cooldown rate. 2 Mage Armor Restore a portion of your Ward upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving. 2 Just Warming Up Increase fire rate upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving. 3 Glass Cannon Your Ward no longer recharges, but gain heavily improved Spell damage. 4 Imbued Weapon Gain bonus Gun damage after a Spell, matching the Spell’s element. 4 High Thread Count Increase to max Spellweaving stacks. 4 War Caster Kill Skill: Chance to reload weapon on kill. Chance is increased per stack of Spellweaving. 5 Double Knot Deal bonus damage on a Spell critical hit. 5 One Slot, One Kill Increased Gun damage per stack of Spellweaving. 6 Sever The Thread Gun critical hits have a chance to instantly reset all Spell cooldowns.

Spore Warden

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Mushroom Companion: Mushroom Companion targets nearby enemies and deals Poison damage. Launches itself toward enemies that the player pings.

Active Skills

Barrage : Summon an Ethereal Bow, firing seven arrows that deal damage on impact. Arrows ricochet twice between nearby enemies. Has multiple charges.

: Summon an Ethereal Bow, firing seven arrows that deal damage on impact. Arrows ricochet twice between nearby enemies. Has multiple charges. Blizzard: Summon three Frost Cyclones that seek out enemies and deal frost damage.

Skills

Tier Skill Name Skill Description 1 Bounty of the Hunt Kill Skill: Increase Action Skill cooldown rate. 1 Kindred Heart Increase Companion health and damage. 1 Eagle Eye Gun damage and handling increased. 2 Affinity Increased ability damage. 2 Spore Cloud Mushroom Companion releases a spore cloud that taunts enemies and deals poison damage. 2 Bullseye Gun and Companion critical hit chance increased. 3 Quiver of Holding Increases magazine size. Actively equipped weapon regenerates ammo over time. 3 Medicinal Mushroom Mushroom Companion will attempt to revive you when you’re down. Both of you gain increased damage if they’re successful. 3 Windrunner Kill Skill: Increased movement speed and fire rate. Stacks. 4 Thrill of the Hunt Critical hits with Guns increase Companion damage. Stacks up to 10. 4 Called Shot While aiming down sights, gain an increasing amount of Gun damage and damage reduction. 5 Wrath of Nature Enemies hit by player damage take increased damage from all sources for a duration. 5 Headhunter Gun damage dealt to critical areas is increased. 6 Play the Angles Critical hits with Guns have a chance to ricochet, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Stabbomancer

Image via 2K/Gearbox

Class Feat

Dirty Fighting: Increased critical hit chance.

Active Skills

Ghost Blade : Throw a ghost blade that deals periodic melee damage to nearby enemies. Can be rethrown a second time.

: Throw a ghost blade that deals periodic melee damage to nearby enemies. Can be rethrown a second time. From the Shadows: Enter stealth. All damage dealt is automatically a critical hit but at reduced critical hit damage.

Skills