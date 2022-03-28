All class skill trees in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Like the Borderlands games before it and the Dungeons and Dragons RPG it takes inspiration for, your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is burdened with the agony of choice when it comes to the style of play you want.
The latest release from Gearbox features six class options to choose from, each with their own skill tree for you to build and customize. Each tree offers a variety of skills to increase your combat efficiency in the style you choose.
Here are the full skill trees for all six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Brr-Zerker
Class Feat
Rage of the Ancients: Use an Action Skill to become Enraged, adding bonus Frost Damage to attacks. Enrage duration will not deplete while an Action Skill is active, but ends if you are downed. Activating an Action Skill when already Enraged restores a portion of the Enraged timer.
Action Skills
Dreadwind: Spinning slashing attack that grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a duration.
Feral Surge: Leap toward your target and frost damage to all enemies. Cooldown resets if an enemy is killed.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Ancestral Frost
Increased frost damage.
1
Savagery
Increased melee damage and Enraged duration.
1
Unyielding
Regenerate missing health over time. Doubled when Enraged.
2
Ice Breaker
Increased damage against slowed enemies. More damage dealt the closer the enemy is to being frozen.
2
The Old Ways
Increased damage and damage reduction the closer you are to enemies.
2
Instinct
Increased reload speed and weapon swap speed. Doubled when Enraged.
3
Cold Snap
Movement speed and frost efficiency increased. Doubled when Enraged.
3
Unarmored Defense
A portion of your Ward is reserved and cannot be restored, but max health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount.
3
Blood Frenzy
Kill Skill: Restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and a percentage of your max health after a kill.
4
Ancient Fury
Max health and splash damage increased.
4
Relentless Rage
Damage an enemy to extend Save Your Soul (downed status). Kill an enemy to become Enraged.
5
Blast Chill
Chance to release a Frost Nova after dealing melee damage, dealing frost damage to nearby enemies.
5
Iron Squall
Increased fire rate and melee attack speed. Doubled when Enraged.
6
Blood of the Fallen
Kill Skill: Reduce active skill cooldown by a percentage after a kill. If an active skill is active, the effect extends its duration.
Clawbringer
Class Feat
Wyvern Companion: The Clawbringer is accompanied by a Wyvern Companion that flies around and attacks enemies with its claws and Fire Breath.
Action Skills
Cleansing Flames: Summons a hammer and smashes it into the ground, dealing damage and summoning a Fire Nova.
Storm Dragon’s Judgment: Summons a hammer and hurls it, dealing lightning damage to all enemies it touches. Deals lightning melee damage in the area around where it lands. Can be recalled.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Oath of Fire
Increased fire damage with guns and Wyvern.
1
Radiance
Increased Ward capacity.
1
Oath of Thunder
Increased lightning damage with melee and Wyvern.
2
Dragon Aura
Grants increased elemental damage.
2
Dedication
Increased action skill cooldown rate.
2
Rebuke
Increased damage reduction. Allies near Clawbringer get a chance to reflect damage back as lightning damage.
3
Blasthamut’s Favor
Kill Skill: Get a kill with guns to summon a fire orb that seeks out a new enemy and deals fire damage. Getting a melee kill summons a lightning orb.
4
Fire Bolt
Wyvern companion will shoot fire bolts. Increased gun damage.
4
Friend to Flame
Increased wyvern companion damage.
4
Storm Breath
Wyvern companion will use lightning breath. Increased damage reduction.
5
Awe
Gain increased critical hit damage after dealing fire damage. Gain increased critical hit chance after dealing lightning damage.
5
Indomitable
Instead of entering Save Your Soul, refill your Ward and deal bonus lightning damage for a short time. This skill has a long cooldown.
6
Storm Smite
After activating an Action Skill, call down Elemental Bolts that deals fire ability damage or lightning ability damage to all nearby enemies.
Graveborn
Class Feat
Demi-Lich Companion: Accompanied by a floating Demi-Lich Companion that targets enemies at range and deals Dark Magic damage. Whenever the Fatemaker casts a spell, the Demi-Lich will cast Hellish Blast, creating a homing projectile of the Spell’s elemental type, dealing damage to nearby enemies on impact.
Active Skills
Dire Sacrifice: Sacrifice some of your health to deal Dark Magic damage and apply Dark Magic status effects to all enemies nearby. Deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of Health.
Reaper of Bones: Get fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration, but at the cost of an increasing amount of health per second.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Mortal Vessel
Max health and Leech Efficiency are increased.
1
Essence Drain
Kill Skill: Increased Spell cooldown rate for a duration.
1
Faithful Thralls
Deal bonus damage for every Companion. Companion respawn rate is increased.
2
Sanguine Sacrament
Regenerate some health over time after casting a Spell.
2
Dark Pact
Increased Dark Magic damage.
2
Harvest
Kill Skill: Companions deal bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration. This effect stacks.
3
Dread Covenant
Redirect a portion of damage taken to the Demi-Lich. Sacrifice the Demi-Lich and immediately restore health when your health hits 1.
3
Stain of the Soul
Spells deal bonus Dark Magic damage.
3
Dark Hydra
Kill Skill: Chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion, dealing Dark Magic ability damage to nearby enemies for a duration.
4
Ascension
Kill Skill: Max health and Spell damage are increased for a long duration. This effect stacks.
4
Punishment
When the Demi-Lich casts Hellish Blast, there’s a chance it is cast again immediately after a brief delay.
5
Lord of Edges
Increased damage and damage reduction at lower health.
5
Blast Gasp
Chance to create an explosion after dealing Spell damage.
6
Morhaim’s Blessing
Casting a Spell automatically activates all Kill Skills (Dark Hydra, Harvest, and Essence Drain).
Spellshot
Class Feat
Spellweaving: Casting a Spell or reloading a weapon grants a stack of Spellweaving, increasing Spell damage. Automatically decay after a few seconds. Casting a Repeating Spell has a chance to award additional Spellweaving stacks with each Repeating Cast.
Active Skills
Ambi-Hextrous: Can equip a spell into the Action Skill slot.
Polymorph: Turn an enemy into a Skeep. Any player that damages the Skeep has a chance to cast a free spell, but it’s guaranteed if the Spellshot deals Gun damage first. Gains stacks of Spellweaving.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Spell Sniper
Increased Spell critical hit chance.
1
Magic Bullets
A portion of all Spell damage bonuses is applied to your guns.
1
Prestidigitation
Increased reload speed.
2
Font of Mana
Increased Spell cooldown rate and Action Skill cooldown rate.
2
Mage Armor
Restore a portion of your Ward upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving.
2
Just Warming Up
Increase fire rate upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving.
3
Glass Cannon
Your Ward no longer recharges, but gain heavily improved Spell damage.
4
Imbued Weapon
Gain bonus Gun damage after a Spell, matching the Spell’s element.
4
High Thread Count
Increase to max Spellweaving stacks.
4
War Caster
Kill Skill: Chance to reload weapon on kill. Chance is increased per stack of Spellweaving.
5
Double Knot
Deal bonus damage on a Spell critical hit.
5
One Slot, One Kill
Increased Gun damage per stack of Spellweaving.
6
Sever The Thread
Gun critical hits have a chance to instantly reset all Spell cooldowns.
Spore Warden
Class Feat
Mushroom Companion: Mushroom Companion targets nearby enemies and deals Poison damage. Launches itself toward enemies that the player pings.
Active Skills
Barrage: Summon an Ethereal Bow, firing seven arrows that deal damage on impact. Arrows ricochet twice between nearby enemies. Has multiple charges.
Blizzard: Summon three Frost Cyclones that seek out enemies and deal frost damage.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Bounty of the Hunt
Kill Skill: Increase Action Skill cooldown rate.
1
Kindred Heart
Increase Companion health and damage.
1
Eagle Eye
Gun damage and handling increased.
2
Affinity
Increased ability damage.
2
Spore Cloud
Mushroom Companion releases a spore cloud that taunts enemies and deals poison damage.
2
Bullseye
Gun and Companion critical hit chance increased.
3
Quiver of Holding
Increases magazine size. Actively equipped weapon regenerates ammo over time.
3
Medicinal Mushroom
Mushroom Companion will attempt to revive you when you’re down. Both of you gain increased damage if they’re successful.
3
Windrunner
Kill Skill: Increased movement speed and fire rate. Stacks.
4
Thrill of the Hunt
Critical hits with Guns increase Companion damage. Stacks up to 10.
4
Called Shot
While aiming down sights, gain an increasing amount of Gun damage and damage reduction.
5
Wrath of Nature
Enemies hit by player damage take increased damage from all sources for a duration.
5
Headhunter
Gun damage dealt to critical areas is increased.
6
Play the Angles
Critical hits with Guns have a chance to ricochet, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
Stabbomancer
Class Feat
Dirty Fighting: Increased critical hit chance.
Active Skills
Ghost Blade: Throw a ghost blade that deals periodic melee damage to nearby enemies. Can be rethrown a second time.
From the Shadows: Enter stealth. All damage dealt is automatically a critical hit but at reduced critical hit damage.
Skills
Tier
Skill Name
Skill Description
1
Arsenal
Increased melee, Spell, and Gun damage.
1
Haste
Increased melee attack speed and movement speed.
1
Potent Poisons
Increased status effect damage and duration.
2
Follow Up
Increase melee damage after dealing Gun damage. Effect stacks.
2
Swift Death
Increased damage while moving.
2
Exploit Their Weakness
Enemy affected by status effect takes increased damage from all sources.
3
Nimble Fingers
After dealing melee damage, increase fire rate and Spell damage.
3
Shadow Step
Kill Skill: After a kill, next melee attack is a guaranteed critical hit.
4
Sneak Attack
Critical hit damage increased.
4
Elusive
Can shoot and sprint at the same time. Chance to evade incoming damage while moving.
4
Contagion
Enemy affected by status effect has a chance to spread it to nearby enemies.
5
A Thousand Cuts
Critical hits grant increased damage for a duration. Stacks up to 10.
5
Alchemical Agent
Melee critical hits apply a random status effect.
6
Executioner’s Blade
Gun and Spell critical hits have a chance to cast an Ethereal Blade above the target that impales them after a short delay. Blade damage based on equipped melee weapon.