All class skill trees in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Like the Borderlands games before it and the Dungeons and Dragons RPG it takes inspiration for, your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is burdened with the agony of choice when it comes to the style of play you want.

The latest release from Gearbox features six class options to choose from, each with their own skill tree for you to build and customize. Each tree offers a variety of skills to increase your combat efficiency in the style you choose.

Here are the full skill trees for all six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Brr-Zerker

Class Feat

  • Rage of the Ancients: Use an Action Skill to become Enraged, adding bonus Frost Damage to attacks. Enrage duration will not deplete while an Action Skill is active, but ends if you are downed. Activating an Action Skill when already Enraged restores a portion of the Enraged timer.

Action Skills

  • Dreadwind: Spinning slashing attack that grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a duration.
  • Feral Surge: Leap toward your target and frost damage to all enemies. Cooldown resets if an enemy is killed.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1Ancestral FrostIncreased frost damage.
1SavageryIncreased melee damage and Enraged duration.
1UnyieldingRegenerate missing health over time. Doubled when Enraged.
2Ice BreakerIncreased damage against slowed enemies. More damage dealt the closer the enemy is to being frozen.
2The Old WaysIncreased damage and damage reduction the closer you are to enemies.
2InstinctIncreased reload speed and weapon swap speed. Doubled when Enraged.
3Cold SnapMovement speed and frost efficiency increased. Doubled when Enraged.
3Unarmored DefenseA portion of your Ward is reserved and cannot be restored, but max health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount.
3Blood FrenzyKill Skill: Restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and a percentage of your max health after a kill.
4Ancient FuryMax health and splash damage increased.
4Relentless RageDamage an enemy to extend Save Your Soul (downed status). Kill an enemy to become Enraged.
5Blast ChillChance to release a Frost Nova after dealing melee damage, dealing frost damage to nearby enemies.
5Iron SquallIncreased fire rate and melee attack speed. Doubled when Enraged.
6Blood of the FallenKill Skill: Reduce active skill cooldown by a percentage after a kill. If an active skill is active, the effect extends its duration.

Clawbringer

Class Feat

  • Wyvern Companion: The Clawbringer is accompanied by a Wyvern Companion that flies around and attacks enemies with its claws and Fire Breath.

Action Skills

  • Cleansing Flames: Summons a hammer and smashes it into the ground, dealing damage and summoning a Fire Nova.
  • Storm Dragon’s Judgment: Summons a hammer and hurls it, dealing lightning damage to all enemies it touches. Deals lightning melee damage in the area around where it lands. Can be recalled.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1Oath of FireIncreased fire damage with guns and Wyvern.
1RadianceIncreased Ward capacity.
1Oath of ThunderIncreased lightning damage with melee and Wyvern.
2Dragon AuraGrants increased elemental damage.
2DedicationIncreased action skill cooldown rate.
2RebukeIncreased damage reduction. Allies near Clawbringer get a chance to reflect damage back as lightning damage.
3Blasthamut’s FavorKill Skill: Get a kill with guns to summon a fire orb that seeks out a new enemy and deals fire damage. Getting a melee kill summons a lightning orb.
4Fire BoltWyvern companion will shoot fire bolts. Increased gun damage.
4Friend to FlameIncreased wyvern companion damage.
4Storm BreathWyvern companion will use lightning breath. Increased damage reduction.
5AweGain increased critical hit damage after dealing fire damage. Gain increased critical hit chance after dealing lightning damage.
5IndomitableInstead of entering Save Your Soul, refill your Ward and deal bonus lightning damage for a short time. This skill has a long cooldown.
6Storm SmiteAfter activating an Action Skill, call down Elemental Bolts that deals fire ability damage or lightning ability damage to all nearby enemies.

Graveborn

Class Feat

  • Demi-Lich Companion: Accompanied by a floating Demi-Lich Companion that targets enemies at range and deals Dark Magic damage. Whenever the Fatemaker casts a spell, the Demi-Lich will cast Hellish Blast, creating a homing projectile of the Spell’s elemental type, dealing damage to nearby enemies on impact.

Active Skills

  • Dire Sacrifice: Sacrifice some of your health to deal Dark Magic damage and apply Dark Magic status effects to all enemies nearby. Deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of Health.
  • Reaper of Bones: Get fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration, but at the cost of an increasing amount of health per second.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1Mortal VesselMax health and Leech Efficiency are increased.
1Essence DrainKill Skill: Increased Spell cooldown rate for a duration.
1Faithful ThrallsDeal bonus damage for every Companion. Companion respawn rate is increased.
2Sanguine SacramentRegenerate some health over time after casting a Spell.
2Dark PactIncreased Dark Magic damage.
2HarvestKill Skill: Companions deal bonus Dark Magic damage for a duration. This effect stacks.
3Dread CovenantRedirect a portion of damage taken to the Demi-Lich. Sacrifice the Demi-Lich and immediately restore health when your health hits 1.
3Stain of the SoulSpells deal bonus Dark Magic damage.
3Dark HydraKill Skill: Chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion, dealing Dark Magic ability damage to nearby enemies for a duration.
4AscensionKill Skill: Max health and Spell damage are increased for a long duration. This effect stacks.
4PunishmentWhen the Demi-Lich casts Hellish Blast, there’s a chance it is cast again immediately after a brief delay.
5Lord of EdgesIncreased damage and damage reduction at lower health.
5Blast GaspChance to create an explosion after dealing Spell damage.
6Morhaim’s BlessingCasting a Spell automatically activates all Kill Skills (Dark Hydra, Harvest, and Essence Drain).

Spellshot

Class Feat

  • Spellweaving: Casting a Spell or reloading a weapon grants a stack of Spellweaving, increasing Spell damage. Automatically decay after a few seconds. Casting a Repeating Spell has a chance to award additional Spellweaving stacks with each Repeating Cast.

Active Skills

  • Ambi-Hextrous: Can equip a spell into the Action Skill slot.
  • Polymorph: Turn an enemy into a Skeep. Any player that damages the Skeep has a chance to cast a free spell, but it’s guaranteed if the Spellshot deals Gun damage first. Gains stacks of Spellweaving.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1Spell SniperIncreased Spell critical hit chance.
1Magic BulletsA portion of all Spell damage bonuses is applied to your guns.
1PrestidigitationIncreased reload speed.
2Font of ManaIncreased Spell cooldown rate and Action Skill cooldown rate.
2Mage ArmorRestore a portion of your Ward upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving.
2Just Warming UpIncrease fire rate upon gaining a stack of Spellweaving.
3Glass CannonYour Ward no longer recharges, but gain heavily improved Spell damage.
4Imbued WeaponGain bonus Gun damage after a Spell, matching the Spell’s element.
4High Thread CountIncrease to max Spellweaving stacks.
4War CasterKill Skill: Chance to reload weapon on kill. Chance is increased per stack of Spellweaving.
5Double KnotDeal bonus damage on a Spell critical hit.
5One Slot, One KillIncreased Gun damage per stack of Spellweaving.
6Sever The ThreadGun critical hits have a chance to instantly reset all Spell cooldowns.

Spore Warden

Class Feat

  • Mushroom Companion: Mushroom Companion targets nearby enemies and deals Poison damage. Launches itself toward enemies that the player pings.

Active Skills

  • Barrage: Summon an Ethereal Bow, firing seven arrows that deal damage on impact. Arrows ricochet twice between nearby enemies. Has multiple charges.
  • Blizzard: Summon three Frost Cyclones that seek out enemies and deal frost damage.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1Bounty of the HuntKill Skill: Increase Action Skill cooldown rate.
1Kindred HeartIncrease Companion health and damage.
1Eagle EyeGun damage and handling increased.
2AffinityIncreased ability damage.
2Spore CloudMushroom Companion releases a spore cloud that taunts enemies and deals poison damage.
2BullseyeGun and Companion critical hit chance increased.
3Quiver of HoldingIncreases magazine size. Actively equipped weapon regenerates ammo over time.
3Medicinal MushroomMushroom Companion will attempt to revive you when you’re down. Both of you gain increased damage if they’re successful.
3WindrunnerKill Skill: Increased movement speed and fire rate. Stacks.
4Thrill of the HuntCritical hits with Guns increase Companion damage. Stacks up to 10.
4Called ShotWhile aiming down sights, gain an increasing amount of Gun damage and damage reduction.
5Wrath of NatureEnemies hit by player damage take increased damage from all sources for a duration.
5HeadhunterGun damage dealt to critical areas is increased.
6Play the AnglesCritical hits with Guns have a chance to ricochet, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Stabbomancer

Class Feat

  • Dirty Fighting: Increased critical hit chance.

Active Skills

  • Ghost Blade: Throw a ghost blade that deals periodic melee damage to nearby enemies. Can be rethrown a second time.
  • From the Shadows: Enter stealth. All damage dealt is automatically a critical hit but at reduced critical hit damage.

Skills

TierSkill NameSkill Description
1ArsenalIncreased melee, Spell, and Gun damage.
1HasteIncreased melee attack speed and movement speed.
1Potent PoisonsIncreased status effect damage and duration.
2Follow UpIncrease melee damage after dealing Gun damage. Effect stacks.
2Swift DeathIncreased damage while moving.
2Exploit Their WeaknessEnemy affected by status effect takes increased damage from all sources.
3Nimble FingersAfter dealing melee damage, increase fire rate and Spell damage.
3Shadow StepKill Skill: After a kill, next melee attack is a guaranteed critical hit.
4Sneak AttackCritical hit damage increased.
4ElusiveCan shoot and sprint at the same time. Chance to evade incoming damage while moving.
4ContagionEnemy affected by status effect has a chance to spread it to nearby enemies.
5A Thousand CutsCritical hits grant increased damage for a duration. Stacks up to 10.
5Alchemical AgentMelee critical hits apply a random status effect.
6Executioner’s BladeGun and Spell critical hits have a chance to cast an Ethereal Blade above the target that impales them after a short delay. Blade damage based on equipped melee weapon.