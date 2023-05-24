Alan Wake 2 unveiled at Playstation Showcase with October release

Alan Wake returns on October 17, with a new protagonist joining the fray.

The long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake was unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase, and it has an Oct. 17 release date.

Set 13 years after the original, Alan Wake 2 sees the titular character return to face the Taken at Bright Falls—though the gameplay will also include a new character. An FBI agent was the focal point of attention in sections of the gameplay, though Alan Wake himself will of course remain playable.

Saga Anderson, “an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases,” arrives at Bright Falls to investigate a series of ritualistic murders, and her paths cross with Alan Wake.

Image via Remedy Entertainment

The trailer was shrouded in mystery, though it appears that greater attention will be placed on the horror aspects of the game.

Players can choose to play as either Alan Wake or Saga Anderson in whatever order they choose after certain events have transpired, as “their journeys echo and foreshadow each other.”

As well as Bright Falls, players can also explore the primordial forest surrounding Cauldron Lake and the run-down town of Watery.

“The sequel is built from the ground up to be a true, next-generation experience on PlayStation 5 with stunningly detailed visuals that bring our story, action, and environments to life through Remedy’s Northlight engine,” say developer Remedy Entertainment.

Developer Remedy Entertainment ventures into the survival genre for the first time and follows on from the success of Control, which takes place in the same fictional world as Alan Wake.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on PlayStation, PC and Xbox Series X/S on Oct. 17.

