After Star Wars FPS cancellation, Respawn will reportedly launch back to Titanfall universe

After ceasing production on a Star Wars FPS title, Respawn Entertainment has reportedly shifted attention back onto its own portfolio of IPs, including Titanfall.

Recommended Videos

On Feb. 28, EA laid off around 700 employees and reportedly shelved a Star Wars Mandalorian FPS title from Respawn. According to one staff member, the team working on the project remained on board with Respawn to instead help out on the third installment of Star Wars Jedi, Apex, or other groups within EA. EA Entertainment president Laura Miele insisted the decision resulted from EA focusing on its own existing properties, which encompasses Titanfall, but that doesn’t exactly mean we are getting the sequel fans have been clamoring for.

The wait for Titanfall 3 continues. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Respawn reportedly developing new title set in Titanfall universe

During an episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast, Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb claimed a Respawn project that’s still in the “prototyping phase” is being developed in the Titanfall universe. “The game as it stands today, as far as I understand it, is a Titanfall game—it’s set in the Titanfall universe,” Grubb said. While that might sound like Titanfall 3, fans of the series have been here before and been burned when news and teasers like this have turned out to be projects within Apex Legends, which is also in the Titanfall universe and is one of EA’s current cash cows.

Community members that hoped this would be a Titanfall 3 announcement will be disappointed, but on the bright side, this project is reportedly led by Steve Fakuda, the leader designer for the first two Titanfall series entries. Titanfall series director Vince Zampella initially spoke about Fakuda’s project in May 2023. Zampella emphasized the desire to “find the fun in something new,” but Grubb disagrees with that vision.

Grubb suggested that Respawn should “figure out a way to make it happen” in reference to a sequel to Titanfall 2, which launched in 2016.

As for what’s next for Respawn, The Star Wars Jedi trilogy game is expected to arrive around 2027, and Apex season 21 will start in May, based on the battle royale’s schedule.