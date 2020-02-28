Activision asks employees not to attend GDC due to coronavirus concern

Activision is the latest gaming company to announce it is pulling out of next month’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

The company announced the move on Twitter today, citing the health and well being of its development teams as the main reason why it would be asking them to stay away from the event.

The health and well-being of our teams is our highest priority, and due to growing concerns related to COVID-19, Activision is asking employees not to attend this year’s Game Developers Conference as we continue to monitor the situation. 1/2 — Activision (@Activision) February 28, 2020

“This was not an easy decision to make, as the conference is and has always been an important event for our developers,” said Activision. “We look forward to participating in the future.”

Activision’s sister company, Blizzard, also announced it would not be attending GDC. Concerns over COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, have had a huge impact on the gaming industry.

Microsoft, Epic Games, Sony, Electronic Arts, Facebook, and Kojima Productions are other companies that have announced they won’t be attending the event. Last year’s GDC had over 29,000 people in attendance.

Activision publishes the likes of Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Sekiro, Spyro, and more.