A new PlayStation Showcase is finally confirmed, and it’s probably going to be a big one  

Buckle up, PlayStation gamers. After months of anticipation, a new PlayStation Showcase has finally been confirmed.

Sony announced that the next PlayStation Showcase, showing off upcoming and unannounced games, is set for next Wednesday, May 24, at 3pm CT. And it’s likely going to be quite the show.

PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

“The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world,” PlayStation said. “Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

Rumors and speculation about this showcase have been swirling for quite some time. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, still currently slated to release in 2023, is most likely to appear since it has not been seen or heard from since its debut trailer all the way back in September 2021.

Beyond that, not much else is known beyond what’s been whispered about and wished for. Rumors include announcements of a new PS5 model, appearances from already-announced games like Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Naughty Dog’s multiplayer The Last of Us game, and possibly even Marvel’s Wolverine.

But the real excitement comes from the unknown and unannounced. Rumors on that front include announcements of Mortal Kombat 12, a Bloodborne remake or remaster for PC and PS5, and a potential Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. There’s also a potential multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe as well.

Since the fall of the E3 convention, publishers like Sony and Microsoft have pivoted to hosting their own live streams where the biggest and best of the future of gaming are revealed. With May coming to a close, this is likely PlayStation’s most important showing of 2023.

The wait is almost over, and soon all will be revealed. The showcase will be live streamed on YouTube and Twitch in just one week.

